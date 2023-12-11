✕ Close Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari is expected to finish testifying today, marking her fourth day on the stand in his assault trial.

Texts related to a separate incident emerged. Dated September 2022, the texts suggested the actor had injured her head and then urged her not to report it to the hospital.

Ms Jabbari was previously forced to watch footage from the 25 March incident, showing officers finding her in a closet inside Mr Majors’ Manhattan apartment. This reportedly prompted her to break down in tears while on the stand.

On Friday, her friend Holly Barkley, a choreographer, testified that Jabbari called her after the incident. “She sounded like I’d never heard her before, quite quiet, quiet wrecked, sounded like she was in shock,” Barkley said.

The choreographer commented on how Ms Jabbari changed throughout her relationship with Mr Majors: she looked “much thinner, and she saw her friends a lot less.”

In previous testimony, Ms Jabbari alleged that Mr Majors attacked her in a car after she took his phone to examine a text suggesting he was cheating on her.

Mr Majors has been supported by his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, each day in court this week.