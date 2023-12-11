Jonathan Majors appears to admit to injuring Grace Jabbari in text messages: Live updates
Ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari cried while providing testimony
Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari is expected to finish testifying today, marking her fourth day on the stand in his assault trial.
Texts related to a separate incident emerged. Dated September 2022, the texts suggested the actor had injured her head and then urged her not to report it to the hospital.
Ms Jabbari was previously forced to watch footage from the 25 March incident, showing officers finding her in a closet inside Mr Majors’ Manhattan apartment. This reportedly prompted her to break down in tears while on the stand.
On Friday, her friend Holly Barkley, a choreographer, testified that Jabbari called her after the incident. “She sounded like I’d never heard her before, quite quiet, quiet wrecked, sounded like she was in shock,” Barkley said.
The choreographer commented on how Ms Jabbari changed throughout her relationship with Mr Majors: she looked “much thinner, and she saw her friends a lot less.”
In previous testimony, Ms Jabbari alleged that Mr Majors attacked her in a car after she took his phone to examine a text suggesting he was cheating on her.
Mr Majors has been supported by his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, each day in court this week.
ICYMI: Grace Jabbari asks not to watch body-cam footage
Ms Jabbari returned to the courtroom pleading not to watch the body-cam footage from the night of the alleged incident.
“Do I have to?” she asked.
The video was played for her again, before it was shown to the courtroom.
According to The Daily Beast, Ms Jabbari sobbed as it played. In the video, officers are seen speaking to her from inside a closet in Mr Majors’ Manhattan apartment.
“I was trying to sleep and I got sick,” Ms Jabbari is heard saying in the footage.
Majors’ texts reveal harrowing incident with Jabbari last year
Jabbari returned to the witness stand for her final day of testimony on Friday.
Prosecutors showed her text messages from September 2022 regarding an unrelated episode while the pair were living together in London. The texts, according to reports, revealed that Majors warned against his then-girlfriend from reporting her head injuries to a hospital.
No further details of the incident were available, as they were precluded from being shown to jurors. However, People reported that a filing alluded to the incident: “medical records from London related to an incident that occurred in September 2022.”
“Did the defendant try to dissuade you from getting medical attention?” a prosecutor asked Ms Jabbari. “Yes,” she replied.
“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors texted, according to the outlet. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”
Grace Jabbari was asked to watch surveillance footage from the night of her alleged assault
ICYMI: Defence's cross-examination of Jabbari last week questioned her every move
Who is Jonathan Majors?
Mr Majors’s arrest in March came during what was tipped as being the biggest year of his professional career.
In 2023 he had starring roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and the second season of the Loki TV show, in which he played Kang the Conqueror.
He is also still set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, although it is unclear if he will remain attached to the project.
Following his arrest he was dropped by his managers and a publicity firm, while Disney-owned Searchlight Features has moved Magazine Dreams from its slate of releases.
Driver of car carrying Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari will testify for prosecution
Prosecutors announced during opening statements that the driver of the car the couple was in when their fight broke out will be testifying for the prosecution.
The driver will state that the actor allegedly “threw Grace Jabbari like a football” back into the car after the alleged incident took place, the New York Post reported.
Recap: Why is Jonathan Majors on trial?
Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was set to become the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.
Now, the breakout star with major roles in films including Creed III and Loki is on trial for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring and could spend a year in jail if convicted.
Mr Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after Grace Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
He is charged with misdemeanors including assault and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted. Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Prosecutors said it started when Ms Jabbari had grabbed a phone out of the actor’s hand after seeing a text, presumably from another woman, saying “Wish I was kissing you right now.” Mr Majors tried to snatch the phone back.
After the couple’s driver stopped the car and the pair got out, Ms Jabbari said Mr Majors threw her back into the vehicle.
Police said that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.
The 34-year-old Marvel actor could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted
Jabbari’s testimony reveals how she felt during her relationship with Majors
“It felt like I was walking around on eggshells,” Ms Jabbari said. “I had to be perfect.”
Ms Jabbari said the actor threatened suicide more than once; Majors allegedly pleaded that she not tell anyone about his temper. She said she “feared him physically quite a lot.”
On Friday, text messages came up during cross-examination that appeared to show Majors admitting to wounding Jabbari’s head in a separate incident in September 2022. According to the messages, Mr Majors threatened to commit suicide if she reported her injuries to the hospital.
“He said he was a monster,” Jabbari said. “He wanted to kill himself, and he put actions in place to do so.”
ICYMI: The timeline
September 2022 — Text messages (revealed in court) seem to show Mr Majors admitting he injured Jabbari while they were living in London. He urged her to not go to the hospital to treat the injuries, the texts show.
25 March, 2023 — Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on five misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
He was handed three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, per People.
26 March, 2023 — Mr Majors’ attorney releases a statement claiming that he’s innocent and actually the victim of a crime.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said.
26 March, 2023 — The US Army pulls recruiting advertisements featuring Mr Majors following the arrest.
18 April, 2023 — Mr Majors’ public relations firm reportedly parts ways with the actor.
27 April, 2023 — Judge grants Grace Jabbari a full temporary order of protection against Mr Majors.
9 May, 2023 — Mr Majors appears in court for the first time.
21 June, 2023 — Mr Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Ms Jabbari.
25 October, 2023 — Ms Jabbari is arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman.
29 November, 2023 — Trial begins.