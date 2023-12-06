Jonathan Majors trial - live: Grace Jabbari tears up as she testifies about alleged abuse
Grace Jabbari takes the stand during trial
Grace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of attacking her in March, has taken the stand in the assault trial on Tuesday.
She is the second witness to testify in the case.
According to a Vulture report, she entered the courtroom through a side door and smiled at her family. Mr Majors was seen looking at her as she was sworn in.
So far, the woman has described how she met the actor on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in September of 2021. The two began a whirlwind romance, she said, with the actor telling her he loved her early on in the relationship.
Ms Jabbari has accused Mr Majors of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.
Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been supported in court by his current girlfriend Meagan Good as the trial got underway.
Opening statements began on Monday (5 December) with prosecutors accusing Mr Majors of a “manipulative pattern of psychological abuse” and physical abuse in the lead-up to the alleged assault. Prosecutors also zeroed in on claims that Mr Majors was cheating on Ms Jabbari.
The defence, however, honed in on the narrative that Mr Majors was in fact the victim of an attack by Ms Jabbari.
The trial continues on Tuesday.
What are the charges against Jonathan Majors?
Jonathan Majors is facing misdemeanor assault and harassment charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on 25 March.
New York City police responded to an emergency call at Mr Majors’ Chelsea apartment that morning. They determined he had been involved in a “domestic dispute” with a woman, later identified as Ms Jabbari.
Ms Jabbari told officials that she had been assaulted and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck. Meanwhile, Mr Majors was detained until he was released without bond later that same day.
If convicted, the actor faces up to a year in prison.
Who is Grace Jabbari?
Grace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of assault, is a 30-year-old British dancer and movement coach.
She has appeared as a dancer in Barbie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, A Christmas Carol, and Coldplay’s Cry Cry Cry music video, among other projects.
She’s undertaken a couple of Marvel films as a movement coach, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ms Jabarri and Mr Majors reportedly met on the set of the Wasp.
She originally hails from Reading, England, a city about 36 miles from London. She graduated with a first class bachelor’s degree from Rambert School and obtained another first class master’s degree from Northern School of Contemporary Dance, according to her biography on her dance company’s website.
She’s performed for artists Florence and The Machine, Damien Rice, and Naeem fka Spank Rock.
She has accused Mr Majors of hitting her in the face, twisting her finger and grabbing her neck. His attorney has denied the allegations.
Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was set to become the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.
Now, the breakout star with major roles in films including Creed III and Loki is on trial for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring and could spend a year in jail if convicted.
Mr Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after Grace Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
Jonathan Majors US Army ads were dropped after arrest
Ads featuring the ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Creed III’ star were dropped after his arrest in New York
Jonathan Majors once referred to himself as a ‘monster’ Grace Jabbari said
Ms Jabbari said that her ex-boyfriend Jonathan Majors allegedly referred to himself as a “monster” while describing an alleged incident in which the actor threw candles and became aggressive.
“He just exploded”, she said, describing an altercation that allegedly occurred in July 2022. Ms Jabbari showed jurors of a wall that she said had been dented in the episode, the New York Post reported.
In that moment she said she felt “scared” knowing she needed to “calm him down because I just wanted it to stop.”
After that, she said the actor started “really crying, shaking and crying.”
Testimony has ended for the day
Grace Jabbari is done testifying in the misdemeanour sexual assault case, but she will be back on the stand tomorrow morning.
Court has adjounred for the day. Please check back here tomorrow for more updates.
Prosecutors ask why Grace Jabbari allegedly went out partying on the night of the incident
Prosecutors tried to make the connection that Ms Jabbari only went out with strangers she met on the street after the alleged altercation because she wanted to be consoled and didn’t want to go home alone.
When asked how she could’ve gone out while being in pain, the woman said she felt the pain but it didn’t register, according to Vulture.
She said she had “danced on pointe shoes my whole life, danced with a broken rib. I just didn’t feel it...”
Grace Jabbari now describing March incident
Grace Jabbari is back on the stand after court resumed following a lunch break.
She’s currently discussing the incident at the centre of the trial, which occurred on 25 March 2023. She said that morning she and Jonathan Majors enjoyed brunch and walked around.
She described the day as “really nice, really loving and sweet...a really nice day,” according to Vulture.
However, when the pair left the actor’s apartment that evening his mood changed. While they were in the elevator on their way to Mr Majors’ car, she said he made a comment about her appearance, stating that she had too many buttons undone and requested that she redo the buttons.
She buttoned one up, she said, adding “something had shifted.”