Jonathan Majors trial – live: Opening statements to begin in assault case
Marvel actor’s girlfriend Meagan Good is standing by him as trial begins
Marvel star Jonathan Majors has finally gone on trial in New York City, after he was accused of attacking his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a car back on 25 March.
Ms Jabbari has accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.
Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been supported in court by his current girlfriend Meagan Good as the trial got under way.
Jury selection began on Thursday, after a panel of 40 were sworn in on Wednesday.
Sopranos actor Yul Vazquez was among potential jurors who were questioned in the courtroom. But he was cut from the pool whne he said he had doubts about judging another person for fear “that someone would do that to me one day”, The Messenger reported. A panel of 12 was then selected.
Opening statements are now expected to begin on Monday morning. Majors faces up to one year in prison if found guilty.
Jonathan Majors’ attorney asks panelists if they can presume her client is ‘innocent’ as jurors are selected
Priya Chaudhry, an attorney representing Jonathan Majors in the case, reportedly asked the juror panelists if they could “promise that you can presume that Mr Majors is innocent even though he’s a celebrity?” according to the New York Post.
The panelists responded that they could. Six jurors, three women and three men, and two alternates have been chosen for the jury. Four of them are people of colour, although no Black men were selected. Opening statements are set to begin on Monday.
A timeline of events since Jonathan Majors’ arrest
25 March, 2023 — Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on five misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
He was handed three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, per People.
26 March, 2023 — Mr Majors’ attorney releases a statement claiming that he’s innocent and actually the victim of a crime.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said.
26 March, 2023 — The US Army pulls recruiting advertisements featuring Mr Majors following the arrest.
18 April, 2023 — Mr Majors’ public relations firm reportedly parts ways with the actor.
27 April, 2023 — Judge grants Grace Jabbari a full temporary order of protection against Mr Majors.
9 May, 2023 — Mr Majors appears in court for the first time.
21 June, 2023 — Mr Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Ms Jabbari.
25 October, 2023 — Ms Jabbari is arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman.
29 November, 2023 — Trial begins.
Who is Jonathan Majors?
Jonathan Majors, 34, has starred in movies such as, Creed lll , Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.
He’s originally from Dallas, Texas. He received his bachelor’s degree in acting from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. While studying, he appeared in numerous theatre productions, including a production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
After completing his bachelor’s degree, Mr Majors went on to pursue a master’s degree from Yale University. He later became a part of the Chautauqua Theatre Company in New York before his film career took off.
His first on-screen credit was the ABC miniseries When We Rise.
Mr Majors has been nominated for a Gotham Award in the “breakthrough actor” category and an Independent Spirit Award for “best supporting male,” his biography states.
What are the charges against Jonathan Majors?
Jonathan Majors is facing misdemeanor assault and harassment charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on 25 March.
New York City police responded to an emergency call at Mr Majors’ Chelsea apartment that morning. They determined he had been involved in a “domestic dispute” with a woman, later identified as Ms Jabbari.
Ms Jabbari told officials that she had been assaulted and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck. Meanwhile, Mr Majors was detained until he was released without bond later that same day.
If convicted, the actor faces up to a year in prison.
Who is Grace Jabbari?
Grace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of assault, is a 30-year-old British dancer and movement coach.
She has appeared as a dancer in Barbie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, A Christmas Carol, and Coldplay’s Cry Cry Cry music video, among other projects.
She’s undertaken a couple of Marvel films as a movement coach, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ms Jabarri and Mr Majors reportedly met on the set of the Wasp.
She originally hails from Reading, England, a city about 36 miles from London. She graduated with a first class bachelor’s degree from Rambert School and obtained another first class master’s degree from Northern School of Contemporary Dance, according to her biography on her dance company’s website.
She’s performed for artists Florence and The Machine, Damien Rice, and Naeem fka Spank Rock.
She has accused Mr Majors of hitting her in the face, twisting her finger and grabbing her neck. His attorney has denied the allegations.
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors spotted walking out of courtroom
Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, were spotted walking out of a Manhattan courthouse together on Thursday afternoon.
The court has adjourned for a lunch break. No jurors have been selected yet and Mr Majors did not make a comment about the allegations while exiting the building.