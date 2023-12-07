Jonathan Majors trial - live: Ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari grilled on assault claims in cross-examination
Grace Jabbari takes the stand during trial
Grace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of attacking her in March, took the stand in the assault trial on Tuesday.
She was the second witness to testify in the case. Her testimony is expected to continue on Wednesday.
According to a Vulture report, she entered the courtroom through a side door and smiled at her family. Mr Majors was seen looking at her as she was sworn in.
So far, the woman has described how she met the actor on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in September of 2021. The two began a whirlwind romance, she said, with the actor telling her he loved her early on in the relationship.
Ms Jabbari has accused Mr Majors of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.
Mr Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been supported in court by his current girlfriend Meagan Good as the trial got underway.
Opening statements began on Monday (5 December) with prosecutors accusing Mr Majors of a “manipulative pattern of psychological abuse” and physical abuse in the lead-up to the alleged assault. Prosecutors also zeroed in on claims that Mr Majors was cheating on Ms Jabbari.
The defence, however, honed in on the narrative that Mr Majors was in fact the victim of an attack by Ms Jabbari.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
A timeline of events since Jonathan Majors’ arrest
25 March, 2023 — Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on five misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
He was handed three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, per People.
26 March, 2023 — Mr Majors’ attorney releases a statement claiming that he’s innocent and actually the victim of a crime.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said.
26 March, 2023 — The US Army pulls recruiting advertisements featuring Mr Majors following the arrest.
18 April, 2023 — Mr Majors’ public relations firm reportedly parts ways with the actor.
27 April, 2023 — Judge grants Grace Jabbari a full temporary order of protection against Mr Majors.
9 May, 2023 — Mr Majors appears in court for the first time.
21 June, 2023 — Mr Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Ms Jabbari.
25 October, 2023 — Ms Jabbari is arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman.
29 November, 2023 — Trial begins.
Jonathan Majors US Army ads were dropped after arrest
Ads featuring the ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Creed III’ star were dropped after his arrest in New York
Who is Jonathan Majors?
Mr Majors’s arrest in March came during what was tipped as being the biggest year of his professional career.
In 2023 he had starring roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and the second season of the Loki TV show, in which he played Kang the Conqueror.
He is also still set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, although it is unclear if he will remain attached to the project.
Following his arrest he was dropped by his managers and a publicity firm, while Disney-owned Searchlight Features has moved Magazine Dreams from its slate of releases.
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at court for beginning of trial
Watch: Grace Jabbari leaves court after first day of evidence
Grace Jabbari is half-way through her second day on the stand in her New York lawsuit against her former partner, Marvel star Jonathan Majors.
Ms Jabbari underwent cross-examination from the actor’s legal team on Wednesday.
Who is Grace Jabbari?
Grace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of assault, is a 30-year-old British dancer and movement coach.
She has appeared as a dancer in Barbie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, A Christmas Carol, and Coldplay’s Cry Cry Cry music video, among other projects.
She’s undertaken a couple of Marvel films as a movement coach, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ms Jabarri and Mr Majors reportedly met on the set of the Wasp.
She originally hails from Reading, England, a city about 36 miles from London. She graduated with a first class bachelor’s degree from Rambert School and obtained another first class master’s degree from Northern School of Contemporary Dance, according to her biography on her dance company’s website.
She’s performed for artists Florence and The Machine, Damien Rice, and Naeem fka Spank Rock.
She has accused Mr Majors of hitting her in the face, twisting her finger and grabbing her neck. His attorney has denied the allegations.
Testimony winds down for the day
Testimony is winding down for the day. Much of Wednesday’s court proceedings have focused on Grace Jabbari, the ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors who said he attacked her in March.
Proceedings will be picking up again on Thursday. The trial is expected to last two weeks. Opening statements were on Monday.
Judge reminds Jonathan Majors to honour temporary order of protection
Judge Michael Gaffey reminded Mr Majors to continue to honour the temporary order of protection processed in April in relation to his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of assault.
“Yes, your honour,” Mr Majors said, according to people. Judge Gaffey replied, “I know you’re going to abide by it as you have for the [entirety] of the case.”
Judge overrules an objection from Jonathan Majors' attorney
Priya Chaudhry, the attorney representing Jonathan Majors, asked Grace Jabbari if she’d seen the footage of herself in a club after the alleged incident.
“I’ve seen some, yes - the ones you posted,” the dancer said.
Judge Michael Gaffey then overruled Chaudhry’s objection.
“Giving Majors’ lawyer a look as if to say she’d made her bed,” according to the New York Daily News.
“That one stands,” the judge said.
Jury shown photos of Grace Jabbari’s injuries
The jury has been shown photos of Grace Jabbari’s injuries, including one where her knuckles look bruised. A defence attorney asked her why there are no photos of the dried blood on her ear, which the dancer spoke about on Wednesday morning.
Ms Jabbari said she cleaned her ear before authorities arrived at the Chelsea apartment. However, the jury was shown a photo of a cut behind her ear, according to reporters from The Daily Beast and NY Daily News inside the courtroom.