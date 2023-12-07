✕ Close Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

Grace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of attacking her in March, took the stand in the assault trial on Tuesday.

She was the second witness to testify in the case. Her testimony is expected to continue on Wednesday.

According to a Vulture report, she entered the courtroom through a side door and smiled at her family. Mr Majors was seen looking at her as she was sworn in.

So far, the woman has described how she met the actor on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in September of 2021. The two began a whirlwind romance, she said, with the actor telling her he loved her early on in the relationship.

Ms Jabbari has accused Mr Majors of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.

Mr Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been supported in court by his current girlfriend Meagan Good as the trial got underway.

Opening statements began on Monday (5 December) with prosecutors accusing Mr Majors of a “manipulative pattern of psychological abuse” and physical abuse in the lead-up to the alleged assault. Prosecutors also zeroed in on claims that Mr Majors was cheating on Ms Jabbari.

The defence, however, honed in on the narrative that Mr Majors was in fact the victim of an attack by Ms Jabbari.

The trial continues on Wednesday.