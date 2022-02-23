Former teenage star of MTV’s ‘16 and Pregnant’ Jordan Cashmyer died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, it has been revealed.

In an update regarding Cashmyer’s death, the Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to The Independent on Wednesday that she died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication last month.

Her death is the latest casualty of an ongoing opiod crisis in the United States, with more than 75,000 opioid overdose deaths recorded last year by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fentanyl is among the most powerful forms of opiods, or medication for pain relief, which are often administered by users without proper prescription.

Although the cause of Cashmyer’s death was confirmed by Maryland authorities on Wednesday, her manner of death was undetermined.

The death of the 26-year-old was announced by her family last month, nine days before her birthday, with many paying tribute to to the former star of MTV’s ‘16 and Pregnant’ .

“She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious,” her family wrote in a recent GoFundMe. “Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan.”

“We are now faced with the grim outcome that our grandaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them.”

During her appearance on the show in 2014, Cashmyer was disowned by her family and she eventually gave birth with her boyfriend Derek Taylor, reported Deadline. His mother was given custody of their daughter.