Julius Jones execution - latest: Stars join 6 million demanding no lethal injection as Governor Stitt unmoved
Julius Jones is set to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday.
Mr Jones’s family and supporters - a group that includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian and basketball player Russell Westbrook - have been pressuring Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt to commute the man’s sentence to life in prison, but so far Mr Stitt has not indicated he is considering a reversal.
Mr Stitt is also facing international pressure after the European Union’s ambassador to the US penned a letter calling on him to stop the execution and a petition against the execution has garnered more than 6 million signatures.
Jones, 41, has spent more than half of his life in prison after he was charged and convicted of the murder of Paul Howell during a 1999 carjacking. He has maintained that he is innocent of the crime and was framed by his then-friend and co-defendant, who allegedly actually shot Mr Howell.
The state has scheduled Jones to death by lethal injection, making him only the second prisoner to be executed since the state took a six year break from using the deadly drug concoction after a series of botched executions. The first person to be executed since the moratorium was lifted, a 60 year old inmate, convulsed and vomited during the execution, which raised further questions about the drugs.
Jones and his supporters have been visiting Mr Stitt’s office in the days leading up to the execution in an attempt to secure a meeting to discuss a stay of execution. ABC’s documentary The Last Defense explores Jones’ fight to avoid the death penalty and attracted the support of celebrities, especially those with ties to Oklahoma.
Supporters chant prayers outside Capitol
A group of supporters has gathered outside Oklahoma State Capitol, reports Fox 25’s Shardaa Gray.
As the execution date draws closer, they are praying together and urging Governor Stitt to follow the recommendation of the Pardon and Parole Board to commute Julius Jones’ execution.
Petition against Julius Jones’ execution gains 6 million signatures
A petition with 6 million signatures was delivered to the Pardon and Parole Board today by campaigners hoping to help stay the execution of Julius Jones.
The change.org petition, called ‘Julius Jones is innocent. Don’t let him be executed by the state of Oklahoma’ says he spends 23 hours a day in solitary confinement, with just one hour of sunlight a day, and three showers a week.
Julius Jones’ mother pictured trying to talk to Oklahoma Governor
Julius Jones’ family attempted to talk to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.
A group including his mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, and some others ( who are not relations of Jones) were pictured outside his office on Monday.
The race to spare Julius Jones from the death chamber
The 1999 murder of Paul Howell was senseless and sensational.
The killing, in front of his two young daughters, devastated his family and stunned the surrounding community. Hundreds of officers and heavily armed SWAT troops fanned out across the Oklahoma City suburbs, searching for two black teenagers accused of killing the prosperous white businessman during a carjacking.
Once police caught a suspect, 19-year-old Julius Jones, the state’s most prominent prosecutor and newspaper editorial board both called for the death penalty in a manner of days, well before all the facts had been established.
Josh Marcus writes:
Parole board members expressed doubts about evidence at start of month
Several members of the parole board said at a hearing in early November that they had doubts about the evidence.
“I continue to believe there is still doubt in this case,” board member Kelly Doyle said.
However, Richard Smothermon, a former prosecutor, said that he did not believe Jones’ account of the murder before going on to voted against clemency.
“To believe in Mr Jones’ theory of the case, you have to disbelieve every other piece of evidence in the case.” This would have to include physical evidence and testimony from law enforcement officers and independent witnesses, he said.
Police barricade governor’s mansion as Oklahoma mulls Julius Jones execution
Oklahoma City police officers have begun erecting barricades around the governor’s mansion, the Black Times reported, as governor Kevin Stitt considers stopping the impending execution of controversial Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones.
The state parole board has twice recommended that Jones, sentenced to execution for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, be removed from death row, citing doubts about his true guilt. The decision, however, ultimately rests with Governor Stitt, and the execution will take place on 18 November unless he elects to grant Jones clemency.
Josh Marcus has more:
Legal Defense Fund expresses views on Julius Jones case
The United States’ Legal Defense Fund, a civil rights law organisation, has indicated its stance on the Julius Jones.
Writing on Twitter they said:” There is powerful evidence that Julius Jones is innocent”
Julius Jones: Family wait outside Oklahoma governor’s office in vain ahead of execution
The family of death row inmate Julius Jones waited in vain for hours on Monday outside the Oklahoma governor’s office in an attempt to make one final desperate plea ahead of the 41-year-old’s scheduled 18 November execution.
Jones, who has spent more than half of his life in prison, was convicted of the 1999 murder of Oklahoma City businessman Paul Howell, who was shot in front of his two young daughters. He was sentenced to death during the height of the “Tough on Crime” era. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest, when he was a 19-year-old University of Oklahoma student, insisting he was framed by a prosecution witness.
An Oklahoma parole board recommended that Jones’ sentence be commuted in disagreement with the Howell family and Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office. Jones’ execution is scheduled for lethal injection Thursday.
Sheila Flynn reports:
Julius Jones’ family were still hoping for his release just two months ago
Julius Jones’ family were still hopeful that he would be freed when they spoke on ABC’s Nightline in September.
This came as the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board suggested that Jones’ sentence should be changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
At the time, Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, said the parole board’s decision had given her renewed hope that her son would survive and she called the news "magical."
Meanwhile, Jones’ sister said that she was hopeful he would be set free, saying that she could picture justice for her brother.
"Julius being able to feel the sun on his skin, the natural sun on his skin. It looks like him having no chains [on] when he gets to go outside," she said. "It looks like freedom.”
Kim Kardashian takes to Twitter to issue plea
Ahead of Julius Jones’ scheduled execution on Thursday, Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to express her feelings on the situation.
In an emotional post, the celebrity wrote: “At 9pm the day before his execution, #JuliusJones phone privileges will be terminated and he will receive his last meal.
“He will be checked on every 15 minutes for the last four hours of his life.
“Then, he will be put to death.”
