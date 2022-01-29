Justin Trudeau and family move to secret location as Canada trucker protests spark security fears, report says
The PM’s office hasn’t confirmed the report
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, the CBC reports, amid security concerns as thousands pour into the Canadian capital on Saturday in trucker convoys to protest vaccine mandates.
The PM’s office has said it will not comment on Mr Trudeau’s location for security reasons.
The Canadian Parliament’s Sergeant-at-Arms has warned that demonstrators could show up at the homes of officials, something Mr Trudeau knows well.
In 2020, a Canadian Armed Forces member carrying a gun rammed his vehicle into the gates of Rideau Hall, where the Trudeaus live, hoping to reach the prime minister.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
