Juul must pay $462 million to six states and DC over ‘youth vaping epidemic’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Electronic cigarette company Juul must pay $462m to six states and Washington DC, marking the largest multi-state settlement with the company following claims that Juul unlawfully targeted an addictive vaping product to minors.

The settlement with states including California and New York, in which the company does not admit wrongdoing, means Juul has settled in suits with nearly every state for more than $1bn.

Juul “targeted youth by glamourizing vaping with colourful ads” with “young models,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a virtual press conference with other attorneys general on 12 April.

“All while downplaying the harmful effects of vaping,” she added.

The company contributed to a “youth vaping epidemic,” according to Illinois Attorney General Kwama Raoul.

In addition to settled claims with 45 states, Juul also is at the centre of litigation and investigations in Alaska, Florida, Michigan and Maine, and a trial is underway in Minnesota following the state’s 2019 lawsuit against the company.

This is a developing story