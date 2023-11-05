✕ Close Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Witness testimony

Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and then fled the country, is now on trial in Texas charged with her murder.

In court on Friday, Ms Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland testified about their tumultuous relationship. Prosecutors have alleged that Ms Armstrong targeted Wilson after the two were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Mr Strickland.

Ms Armstrong’s jealousy became more evident in early 2022, and at one point she even told Mr Strickland to “send [her] love to Mo” after he posted an Instagram video with Wilson in the background. Mr Strickland told the court that he “felt it was extremely passive-aggressive,” per NewsNation.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, was found dead at her friend’s home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest back in May 2022.

Her bike was found in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment, with DNA “highly likely” to have come from Armstrong, prosecutors said.

Ms Armstrong fled the country and was on the run for 43 days before being captured and charged with murder.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.