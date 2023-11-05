Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial: Ex Colin Strickland reveals eerie message to love rival – live
Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong is charged with May 2022 murder of star cyclist and love rival Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson
Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and then fled the country, is now on trial in Texas charged with her murder.
In court on Friday, Ms Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland testified about their tumultuous relationship. Prosecutors have alleged that Ms Armstrong targeted Wilson after the two were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Mr Strickland.
Ms Armstrong’s jealousy became more evident in early 2022, and at one point she even told Mr Strickland to “send [her] love to Mo” after he posted an Instagram video with Wilson in the background. Mr Strickland told the court that he “felt it was extremely passive-aggressive,” per NewsNation.
Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, was found dead at her friend’s home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest back in May 2022.
Her bike was found in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment, with DNA “highly likely” to have come from Armstrong, prosecutors said.
Ms Armstrong fled the country and was on the run for 43 days before being captured and charged with murder.
She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Armstrong’s Black Jeep captured near crime scene on neighbour’s CCTV, prosecutors say
On Thursday, the court heard testimony from Martha Palao, who lives around 100m from where Wilson was found dead.
Jurors were shown two pieces of CCTV footage, in which a black jeep with a bike rack could be seen passing in front of her house and later in her back alley.
Ms Palao said that although she was awake at the time of the alleged murder, she did not hear any gunshots. Police arrived in the neighbourhood around 10pm, she said.
Kaitlin Armstrong confronted Moriah Wilson on the phone, ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland says
Mr Strickland said that at one point, Armstrong called Wilson to confront her on the phone, which Wilson found “ strange and unnerving.”
He looked very sad and defeated as he testified, according to reporters in the courtroom.
Wilson then left for a different cycling event but maintained communication with Mr Strickland, although the two were not very serious about moving on with a formal relationship, Mr Strickland said. The pair saw each other at different events
During that period, Ms Armstrong is said to have dated two other men, while still living at Mr Strickland’s home.
Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong eventually reconciled and travelled together to a championship in Arkansas in January 2022.
Mo Wilson’s family left courtroom as graphic crime scene photos are shown to jurors
Witness testimony continued on Thursday with a homicide detective and a crime scene analyst each taking the stand.
The courtroom was shown graphic photos of the crime scene which triggered crying from several of Mo Wilson’s loved ones. Some of her family left the room.
Wilson’s competitive bicycle was brought out for the jury to see shortly before court took a recess for lunch.
‘The last thing Mo did on this earth was scream in terror’
In a bold opening statement on Wednesday, Travis County prosecutor Rickey Jones told jurors that they would hear the moment in which Moriah “Mo” Wilson was fatally shot, which was captured on nearby surveillance equipment.
“The last thing Mo did on this earth was scream in terror,” Mr Jones said.
“Those screams are followed by ‘Pop! Pop!’” he added, smacking his hands together for emphasis. “You won’t hear any more screams after that.”
Seconds after those shots, Mr Jones said, “Kaitlin Armstrong stood over Mo Wilson and put a third shot right into Mo Wilson’s heart.”
In a short opening statement, defense attorney Geoffrey Puryear said Ms Armstrong was caught in a “web of circumstantial evidence.”
IN PICTURES: First week of Kaitlin Armstrong’s murder trial
Who was pro-cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson?
Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was found dead on 11 May in her friend’s Austin, Texas apartment.
A month before her death, Ms Wilson beat 30 of the top gravel racing cyclists in the United States to claim the Fuego 80k at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California.
Ms Wilson followed up that victory with a win at the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego on 30 April 2022 and arrived in Austin on 10 May as the favourite to win the Gravel Locos in Hico, a few days later.
She was staying at her friend Caitlin Cash’s apartment on Maple Avenue, East Austin, and on 11 May arranged to meet fellow pro-cyclist Colin Strickland, who according to a police affidavit she had an on-again, off-again relationship with when he and his then-girlfriend Kaitlin Armstrong were on a hiatus.
The pair went swimming at the Deep Eddy Pool public aquatic centre in Austin before going for a meal at nearby Pool Burger, Mr Strickland, 35, told investigators. He dropped Ms Wilson off at her friend’s home at around 8.30pm.
One minute later, a neighbour’s surveillance camera captured Ms Armstong’s Cherokee SUV outside the address.
Later that night Ms Wilson was found bleeding and unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds by the friend she was staying with. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a police affidavit, Mr Strickland told detectives in a 12 May interview that Ms Armstrong had returned to their home in her SUV around 9.20pm.
Mr Strickland said he struck up a relationship with Ms Wilson in October 2021 when he and Ms Armstrong were on a brief hiatus. Texts between him and Ms Wilson showed that she was under the impression they were still dating.
According to the affidavit, a friend called police on 14 May to say that Ms Armstrong had learned of the “on again, off again” relationship in January.
Another caller, identified by the pseudonym Jane to shield her identity from Ms Armstrong, said she “became furious and was shaking in anger” and stated that she wanted to kill Ms Wilson. She began calling Ms Wilson and ordering her to stay away from her boyfriend, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with police, Mr Strickland said around that time he purchased 9mm handguns for himself and Ms Armstrong. He spoke in glowing terms about Ms Wilson’s prospects as a pro-cyclist, describing her as the best gravel cyclist in the United States, and possibly the world.
He was not nearly as flattering about his girlfriend Ms Armstrong, also a “competitive” cyclist, telling officers he had asked her not to ride with him because she “holds him back”.
Mr Strickland has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.
WATCH: Gunshots heard on video shown in Kaitlin Armstrong trial
Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, was found dead at her friend’s home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest back in May 2022.
Her bike was found in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment, with DNA “highly likely” to have come from Armstrong, prosecutors said.
A star cyclist was gunned down in Texas. Now her yoga instructor love rival is on trial for murder
Nearly a year and a half after Kaitlin Armstrong made international headlines for allegedly killing her romantic rival and then going on the run for 43 days, her murder trial is underway.
The Texas woman found herself at the centre of a love triangle with her boyfriend Colin Strickland and professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at a friend’s house on 11 May 2022.
Ms Armstrong was questioned by police just three days after the killing but once freed, she fled to Costa Rica leading the authorities on an intensive manhunt that ultimately ended in her capture despite her effort to disguise her identity with dyed hair and plastic surgery.
Here’s everything we know about the case:
Kaitlin Armstrong trial: What to know about cyclist Moriah Wilson’s murder
Kaitlin Armstrong evaded police for 43 days after being named a suspect in the murder of Moriah Wilson. This week, her murder trial begins. Andrea Cavallier explains what to expect
Kaitlin Armstrong’s DNA found on cyclist murder victim’s bike, trial hears
Dramatic courtroom testimony has revealed that DNA evidence found on slain professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson likely ties her accused killer to the crime scene.
Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, is on trial for the May 2022 murder of Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer who was found dead at her friend’s East Austin home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest.
The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier has more:
Kaitlin Armstrong’s DNA found on cyclist murder victim’s bike, trial hears
Mo Wilson’s bike was lying in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment where her body was found
Court is adjourned for the day
Mr Strickland asked Ms Armstrong to write a timeline of the day before. She reportedly said she went to yoga and visited a “healer.”
He then went to his businesses’ headquarters in Lockhart and did not see Ms Armstrong again.
The court is adjourned.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies