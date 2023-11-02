Kaitlin Armstrong’s trial begins after love rival cyclist’s murder - live
The case drew international headlines when Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country after the shooting and was on the run for 43 days before being captured
Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and then fled the country, is on trial in Texas where she faces up to 99 years in prison for the May 2022 slaying.
Ms Armstrong, 35, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, remained emotionless as her murder trial got underway with explosive opening statements on Wednesday.
Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, was found dead at her friend’s Texas home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest.
Prosecutors said the jury will hear how Ms Armstrong allegedly tracked Wilson before the murder after the two were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Colin Strickland.
The case drew international headlines when Ms Armstrong fled the country after her initial meeting with police just three days after the shooting. She was on the run for 43 days before being captured.
Testimony continued Thursday with jurors viewing a slew of graphic crime scene photos. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.
A star cyclist was gunned down and a yoga teacher is on trial for her murder. Here’s what we know:
Nearly a year and a half after Kaitlin Armstrong made international headlines for allegedly killing her romantic rival and then going on the run for 43 days, her murder trial is underway.
The Texas woman found herself at the centre of a love triangle with her boyfriend Colin Strickland and professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at a friend’s house on 11 May 2022.
Ms Armstrong was questioned by police just three days after the killing but once freed, she fled to Costa Rica leading the authorities on an intensive manhunt that ultimately ended in her capture despite her effort to disguise her identity with dyed hair and plastic surgery.
Andrea Cavallier reports…
Kaitlin Armstrong trial: What to know about cyclist Moriah Wilson’s murder
Kaitlin Armstrong evaded police for 43 days after being named a suspect in the murder of Moriah Wilson. This week, her murder trial begins. Andrea Cavallier explains what to expect
Kaitlin Armstrong’s trial is underway in Austin
The murder trial of a Texas yoga teacher accused of gunning down her love rival and then fleeing the country began with explosive opening statements on Wednesday.
Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, is accused of killing Moriah “Mo” Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, in May 2022 in a jealous rage over a love triangle involving her boyfriend, Colin Strickland.
She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies