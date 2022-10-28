Kanye West latest news: Rapper gets Twitter account back amid claims he wanted to name album ‘Hitler’
The rapper was let back into his Instagram account weeks after being locked out for posting antisemitic messages
Kanye West has apparently been welcomed back onto Twitter after Elon Musk - a self-declared “free speech absolutist” - successfully took over the social media platform.
Earlier in the week, a former executive who used to work with West alleged that he had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.
The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, and other sources told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after Hitler.
“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the individual alleged.
Earlier this week, Ye returned to his reinstated Instagram account after being locked out for sharing antisemitic remarks.
The rapper posted a string of messages name-dropping Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel and 50 Cent, among others.
Kanye West’s Twitter account is reinstated
Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be reactivated after weeks of the rapper’s access being locked after he broke with the terms of service by posting antisemitic messages.
The news arrives just hours after Elon Musk successfully took over the social media platform for $44bn, a move that many speculated would lead to previously blocked accounts becoming unlocked by the self-described free speech absolutist.
West had his account deactivated earlier this month after posting a tweet threatening to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”.
Just before the account came back online on Friday, Musk tweeted “the bird is free” and “let the good times roll”.
The Independent’s Johanna Chisholm has more:
Fans shame Charlamagne’s comments about Kanye West: ‘How can you say such a thing about Kanye?'
Charlamagne tha God, host of the morning radio program The Breakfast Club, is facing heat for recent comments he made about Kanye West on his podcast this week.
On Thursday night’s episode of The Brilliant Idiots, the famed radio personality discussed the rapper with his co-host, Andrew Schulz, and claimed that “he’s moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer.”
The two hosts had begun by discussing how frequently the 45-year-old artist invokes God, with Shulz first suggesting that it seems to be the only relationship he has these days.
“He need to start really leaning into God, cause nothing he’s doing is of God. Nothing I’ve seen him do is of God,” said Charlamagne in response.
“I hope that this is what helps him to go find some real healing because clearly he’s hurting. Right? And I just — I don’t see this ending well. I feel like he’s moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer. You know what I mean?” added the radio personality.
Those comments have since drawn intense backlash from online observers.
“That @cthagod talk about Kanye saying he won’t be around any longer is not it. For someone who have advocated for mental health. That’s not something you should wish on someone,” tweeted one observer, while another wrote: “#Charlamagne how can you say such a thing about #Kanye?”
One person online noticed that NBA player Kevin Durant seemed to wade into the matter, commenting on an Instagram post that had shared a clip of Charlamagne’s remarks that, “That’s a nasty convo these men are having.”
Kanye West addresses Adidas fallout in his return to Instagram: ‘I lost $2bn in one day’
ICYMI: Kanye West has returned to Instagram to address the significant decrease in his fortune - according to Forbes, from $2bn to $400m - after Adidas and other brands cut ties with the rapper over his antisemitic remarks.
On Thursday, the rapper returned to his newly reinstated Instagram, which was banned after a series of antisemitic remarks, to reflect on the news that he “lost $2bn in one day” in the fallout over his comments.
In the post, which was addressed to Ari Emmanuel, the CEO of entertainment and media agency Endeavor, and captioned: “Love speech,” West wrote: “Ari Emmanuel. I lost $2bn in one day and I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you.”
Read the full report from Chelsea Ritschel here.
ICYMI: Kanye West reportedly dropped by sixth divorce lawyer amid antisemitism controversy
ICYMI: Kanye West has reportedly been dropped by a sixth divorce lawyer in his ongoing divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian.
West has been dropped by New York divorce attorneys Bernard Clair and Bob Cohen from Cohen Clair Lans Griefer Thorpe and Rottenstreich LLP, according to Page Six.
“The firm is no longer representing Kanye West,” a source told the outlet.
The Independent has contacted West and his former lawyers, Clair and Cohen, for comment.
Meredith Clark has the full report here.
Law firm Greenberg Traurig moves to sever ties with client Kanye West
Greenberg Traurig, a Florida based law firm that is currently representing Kanye West in two ongoing cases, said in a statement shared with The Financial Times that it is in the process of severing ties with their celebrity client in the wake of his antisemitic remarks.
“We are taking steps in response to the reported remarks in accordance with ethical obligations and court rules,” the firm said, according to FT. “We condemn anti-Semitism and all hate speech or bigotry, which is repugnant to the core values we believe in and live.”
“This firm was founded by individuals who faced discrimination and many of us lost ancestors because of that kind of hate and prejudice,” the company added in its statement, highlighting how its founders - Larry Hoffman, Mel Greenberg, and Robert Traurig - were all Jewish.
Fans began celebrating the possible return of Kanye West, Trump with Elon at Twitter’s helm
With Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover of Twitter officialised, online commentators who are fans of Kanye West began celebrating his possible return to the social media platform after he was locked out for sharing antisemitic posts earlier this month.
“Imagine how good twitter will be when Trump Kanye West Alex Jones Roger Stone and Nick Fuentes are all back on here,” wrote one Twitter user, keenly aware that the company’s new owner has previously declared himself a “free speech absolutist” and has left many speculating whether he would permit online trolls, such as the former US president, back on to the platform.
USA Singers, a group of self-described resistance singers, joined in on the speculation and tweeted jokingly that, “Elon Musk will probably hire Kanye West to be Head of Public Relations for Twitter.”
Nick Cave calls Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks ‘deeply disappointing'
Nick Cave, while speaking at an event in London on Thursday night, called Kanye West’s recent antisemitic remarks “deeply disappointing” but noted that he still considers the rapper to be “the greatest artist of our generation”.
NME reported that an audience member had asked the Australian singer during a Q & A portion of the evening about how to separate the work of an artist from their controversial aspects of their personal beliefs.
“There’s Kanye at the moment, making antisemitic remarks,” answered the musician at one point. “Kanye, for me, controversially, is, in my opinion, the greatest artist of our generation. I love his music. ‘Yeezus’ and those gospel records… those gospel records are like nothing I’ve ever heard before.
“But for me, for him to pull out these antisemitic tropes, I think it’s, personally, disgraceful. Does this person need to descend from such great heights down to such tedious s*** we’ve heard so much so often? It’s deeply disappointing to me, and for some time it might be difficult for me personally to listen to a Kanye record, but at the same time I value the output more, on some level.”
Before finishing answering the question from the audience member, he added: “Ultimately, I value the output more, and I know that in time I will be able to get over that and just feel free to be able to listen to Kanye’s music again. That he won’t forever be trapped in the worst aspect of his character, and the music that he makes is a journey away from the worst aspect of his character, like all our music is.”
NBA player Jaylen Brown defends Donda Academy in series of tweets
NBA player Jaylen Brown struck out in a series of Twitter posts to come to the defence of Kanye West’s Donda Academy, an unaccredited K-8 school run by the rapper that announced to parents on Wednesday night that they’d be closing until September, effective immediately.
The Times first reported about an email that was sent to parents on Wednesday night that disclosed that the private school would remain closed until the fall of 2023.
Brown, who announced earlier this week that he’d be leaving Donda Sports, the agency founded by West, took to Twitter on Thursday to share his feelings about the school’s closure, which he says he had the chance to witness up close.
“A lot of great teachers parents and students are affected by this.. It is easy to speak from the outside looking in I spent time at Donda academy and it is alot better than some public schools in America with a better curriculum high school students were fully accredited,” said the Celtics player, while quote tweeting an article about the California school’s closure.
He added: “Anti-Semitism should be handled with sensitivity and respect, Inequalities /lack of opportunity in our education system should be handled with sensitivity and respect, A school with resources/ opportunity academically and athletically have been taken away abruptly without notice.”
ICYMI: Vogue ‘does not intend’ to work with Kanye West again
ICYMI: Vogue does “not intend” to work with Kanye West again amid multiple controversies surrounding the rapper.
West has dominated headlines in recent weeks after he made antisemitic remarks, and sent models down the catwalk in “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during his Yeezy SZN 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
On 21 October, a spokesperson for Vogue told Page Six that neither the fashion publication nor editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intended to work with West going forward.
The Independent has contacted Vogue and West for comment.
Wintour and West have had a longstanding relationship since she first invited him to the annual Met Gala in 2009.
The Independent has the full report below.
Essentials Playlist removed from Apple Music
ICYMI: Kanye West’s Essentials Playlist appears to have been removed from Apple Music.
The move comes as the rapper continued to face backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.
There has been no official statement by Apple Music on the development yet.
