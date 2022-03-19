Kanye West has been pulled from his Grammys performance next month due to his “concerning online behavior”, a report says.

The move comes after the rapper had his Instagram account locked for 24 hours this week for attacking Trevor Noah with racial slurs.

Now West’s representatives have confirmed to Variety that he has been removed from the lineup of the 3rd April show in Las Vegas. The event is being hosted by Noah, the writing partner of Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The Independent has reached out to the Recording Academy and CBS, which televises the Grammys, for comment. The Independent has also contact a representative for West.

West, who is up for five awards, was not officially announced as a performer last week.

His representative cited a report fromThe Blast, stating that West’s team got a Friday phone call telling him that the Donda star had “unfortunately” been pulled from the show because of his recent behavior.

Variety says that the representative sent them a link to the Blast story, with the message: “This is confirmed.”

Instagram’s parent company Meta took action on Wednesday and has said it views West’s post as a violation of the platform’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

In his post aimed at Noah, West (now known only as Ye) repeatedly referred to him as a “k***” after the comedian said that the situation between West, his ex-wife Kim and Davidson was “terrifying to watch”.

“What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said.

Noah is believed to have provoked West’s ire with comments made on his show, when he addressed the dynamic between the rapper, Kardashian and Davidson.

The phrase used by West in the post is described by Urban Dictionary as a Black person who is anti-Black.

Noah addressed the post directly by commenting on it.

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” he wrote in response.

“I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain … Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 citing irreconcilable differences and was declared legally single on 2 March.

West has made several public appeals to Kardashian to reunite their family. The couple share four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

West has repeatedly taken to Instagram in outbursts directed towards Davidson, who began dating Kardashian last October.