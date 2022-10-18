Kanye West news - live: George Floyd family suing rapper over false claims, as antisemitism row escalates
George Floyd’s family is also considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after he spoke about how the 46-year-old man died over the weekend, according to their lawyer
Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck
The Drink Champs interview where Kanye West continued to air antisemitic remarks and spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death has been pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.
The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day.
Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with West after he tweeted out a meme - and then deleted -that hinted at a team-up with the rapper and Parler, the right-wing social network he is in the process of acquiring.
Chris Cuomo later took the rapper to task on Monday night, after West claimed he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism and went on a rant about “the Jewish underground media mafia” attacking him.
“There is no Jewish media cabal mafia,” said Cuomo. “That is a figment of either your imagination or projection of a prejudice ... You may have had bad business dealings with people, it’s about those people, it’s not about the religion or faith.”
Mother of George Floyd’s daughter sues Kanye West for $250m
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter has sued Kanye West for $250m in the wake of his controversial comments about Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
The rapper sparked new controversy over the weekend by claiming that Floyd died from the drug Fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”
Mother of George Floyd’s daughter sues Kanye West for $250m
Rapper sparked controversy when he claimed that police officer’s knee ‘wasn’t even on his neck like that’
TikTok users flock to Kanye West’s antisemitic rants
Kanye West’s recent antisemitic rants may have gotten him locked out his social media accounts, and condemned by a variety of people, but that hasn’t stopped TikTok users from flocking to his hateful comments and even mixing it with literal Nazi propaganda.
The content violates TikTok’s speech guidelines, which state, “We do not permit content that contains hate speech or involves hateful behavior, and we remove it from our platform.”
However, as Rolling Stone reports, the hateful videos remain on the site for now.
Kanye West’s team hands out ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts on Skid Row
Kanye West’s team seemingly handed out ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts on Skid Row in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
Stylist and Wets associate Ian Connor posted a video of the Sunday night event on Instagram.
“Courtesy of Kanye West” a voice can be heard saying in the short video, which is entitled “Load 1 - Skid Röw”
ICYMI: Critics worry Elon Musk and Kanye West owning social networks will embolden right-wing forces
Observers are alarmed at the increasing trend of right-leaning businessmen buying up social networks, from Kanye West buying Parler, to Peter Thiel funding Rumble, to Donald Trump’s Truth Social.
“It’s never been about free speech,” advocacy group Public Citizen said in a tweet on Monday. “It’s about power. It’s about control. It’s about evading accountability.”
Here’s what critics have said about the direction Mr Musk could take Twitter.
Observers fret Musk could turn Twitter into ‘supercharged engine of radicalisation’
Many observers worried about changes coming to social platform
Trump says Kanye West was great for MAGA
Donald Trump called Kanye West great for MAGA before telling a TV host that he couldn’t comment on the rapper’s slight against his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, which he made during an interview with Tucker Carlson, because he hadn’t seen that portion of the conversation.
“He’s been saying some really offensive things lately about your own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and about Jewish people. Jewish Americans writ large. Could you react to that? Because is this the guy that you knew?” said Salem News’s Larry O’Connor during a telephone call with the former president.
During that two-part Fox News interview, West sharply criticised Mr Kushner, a former senior White House adviser to his father-in-law, and insinuated that he was a person solely motivated by financial gain.
“I just think it was to make money,” he told Mr Carlson of Mr Kushner’s work facilitating the Abraham Accords, a deal that sought to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.
In response, Mr Trump had this to say: “Well, I haven’t really seen the statements he’s made. I did watch the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me,” he said.
He added in showering West with compliments, while being careful to dodge any explicit acknowledgement of his recent antisemitic remarks or his slights against his son-in-law.
“And he was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive. I was, you know, not surprised. I always got along with him. I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him,” he said.
ICYMI: Fox News execs hunting for person who leaked Kanye West video
During a high-profile recent appearance on Fox News, Kanye West made a number of antisemitic remarks that were edited out of the final broadcast, according to leaked videos.
Now, leaders at the network are “full-on freaked out” and hunting for the “mole” who shared the clips with the media, The Daily Beast reports.
The conservative network is known to clamp down on leakers, firing Bill O’Reilly associate producer within 24 hours of a 2012 leak.
“This new leaker learned from my mistakes,” Mr Muto told The Daily Beast. “The main reason I got caught is that I wasn’t covering my digital trail particularly well. They’re obviously doing a better job than I did if they haven’t been found yet.”
Get caught up on the background in this developing story by reading Graeme Massie’s report on the leaked footage.
Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments that were edited out of Carlson interview
Ye is currently banned from Twitter and Instagram for comments about Jews
Netanyahu declines to condemn Trump’s antisemitic comments
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday refused to say whether former president Donald Trump’s threat that American Jews should be more appreciative of him “before it’s too late” was antisemitic or opine on whether the twice-impeached ex-president is an antisemite.
Mr Netanyahu – who has twice served as Israel’s prime minister – was pressed on Mr Trump’s latest antisemitic comments while promoting his memoir on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
Asked what he made of Mr Trump’s claim that Jews in the US should be more appreciative of what he has done for Israel — an invocation of dual loyalty tropes that most observers have condemned as classic antisemitism — Mr Netanyahu invoked Mr Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and his daughter, a convert to Judaism.
“Well, you know, he has a Jewish son-in-law and his daughter converted to judaism, his grandchildren are raised as Jews,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg has the full report below.
Netanyahu declines to condemn Trump’s antisemitic comments
The Israeli opposition leader declined to condemn Mr Trump’s statement that American Jews should be more like evangelical Christians and support him more
ICYMI: Kanye once marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition. What changed?
Kanye West has always been known for being provocative and unpredictable, but few could’ve guessed how quickly his stance on George Floyd changed in recent years.
Last week, the rapper and fashion designer, now known as Ye, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, where he made numerous anti-Semitic remarks and cited a documentary from right-wing figure Candace Owens as proof that the police hadn’t actually killed George Floyd.
“The guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said, even though both video evidence plainly shows, and medical officials and courts later confirmed, that police were the ones who killed Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
The Floyd family said they felt “absolutely betrayed” by the artist’s comments.
Here, Josh Marcus charts West’s path from being an outspoken supporter of the Floyd family to his recent comments where he blatantly aired lies and spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death.
Kanye once marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition. What changed?
Rapper once supported family at marches and with donation. Now he’s citing a documentary from Candace Owens as proof that the police didn’t actually kill George Floyd. Josh Marcus reports
Parler CEO celebrates Kanye West’s takeover of right-wing app
In a message shared on the right-wing social media app Parler, the company’s CEO, George Farmer, championed Kanye West for his acquisition of the platform, calling it a “exciting” time in the start-up’s history.
“Ye is not only a music & apparel titan but he, like Parler, has faced senseless and unnecessary censorship and cancelation by Big Tech,” began the CEO who is also the husband of conservative commentator Candace Owens. “He shares Parler’s passion for free speech and independent thought.”
White House condemns Trump comments on American Jews as ‘antisemitic’ and ‘insulting’
The White House has slammed former president Donald Trump’s claim that American Jews should be more like evangelical Christians and appreciate him more because of his policies towards Israel.
The ex-president made the widely condemned comments on his Truth Social website over the weekend, writing: “No President has done more for Israel than I have” and claiming it was “somewhat [surprising] that “our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US”.
Asked about the twice-impeached former president’s remarks, White House Press Secretary told reporters the comments were “antisemitic” and “insulting both to jews and to our Israeli allies”.
Andrew Feinberg has the full story here.
White House condemns Trump remarks on American Jews as ‘anti-semitic’ and ‘insulting’
‘With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either’
