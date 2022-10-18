✕ Close Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Drink Champs interview where Kanye West continued to air antisemitic remarks and spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death has been pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.

The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day.

Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with West after he tweeted out a meme - and then deleted -that hinted at a team-up with the rapper and Parler, the right-wing social network he is in the process of acquiring.

Chris Cuomo later took the rapper to task on Monday night, after West claimed he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism and went on a rant about “the Jewish underground media mafia” attacking him.

“There is no Jewish media cabal mafia,” said Cuomo. “That is a figment of either your imagination or projection of a prejudice ... You may have had bad business dealings with people, it’s about those people, it’s not about the religion or faith.”