Kanye West news - live: Video shows Tucker Carlson cut rapper’s anti-semitism and wild ‘fake children’ conspiracy
The Anti-Defamation League has warned that rapper’s behaviour is ‘deeply troubling’ and ‘dangerous’
Leaked video shows that Kanye West reportedly made a string of anti-semitic comments that were edited out of his interview with Tucker Carlson.
The rapper, who is currently banned from Twitter and Instagram for a string of separate anti-Semitic posts, also made bizarre statements that “fake children” had been put in his home to manipulate his own children. The controversial fashion mogul also talked about having visions of “kinetic energy” that he is sent by God.
Earlier the Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles extended a public invitation for him to visit the California-based facility, noting that the musician’s words “reach millions” and he had the choice to either “incite or inspire”.
“Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides,” the museum wrote in a statement.
Elsewhere, alt-right figures took to various platforms online to celebrate and defend the rapper’s incendiary messages, which earned him a lockout on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Those account restrictions remained in place as of Tuesday morning.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez she joined a chorus of celebrities like John Legend, Lizzo and Jamie Lee Curtis in condemning West‘s anti-semitic remarks, which included a Saturday night tweet that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records.
Over the weekend, West also shared a post on Instagram that suggested that Sean “Diddy” Combs was being controlled by Jewish people.
Kanye West made a string of anti-semitic comments that were edited out of his interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, according to a report.
The rapper, who is currently banned from Twitter and Instagram for a string of separate anti-semitic posts, also made bizarre statements that “fake children” had been put in his home to manipulate his own children.
The footage was obtained by Vice’s Motherboard.
West also talked about having visions of “kinetic energy” that he is sent by God. The footage never made the two-part interview between West and the right-wing TV host.
