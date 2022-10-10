Kanye West news - live: John Legend slams rapper’s comments as Twitter and Instagram keep bans
The Anti-Defamation League has warned that rapper’s behaviour is ‘deeply troubling’ and ‘dangerous’
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Lizzo have all joined the Kanye West backlash as the rapper remains banned on Twitter and Instagram.
The social media platforms restricted Mr West’s access to his accounts after he shared anti-semitic posts on them over the weekend.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congresswoman from New York, branded the rapper’s words “hateful” and “dangerous.”
“There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism,” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday night.
The rapper’s posts have since been removed but the memory of the messages have left a stain online, prompting calls for the social media giants to “permanently ban” him from the platforms.
Late Saturday night, the rapper, now known as Ye, sent a tweet that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.
He then alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”
The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated the Twitter Rules, linking back to the company’s platform use guidelines
Earlier over the weekend, West shared a post on Instagram that suggested that Sean “Diddy” Combs was being controlled by Jewish people.
The Anti-Defamation League has labelled West’s behaviour and messages over the past week as “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period”.
Alex Jones takes credit for ‘waking up’ Kanye West
On his Infowars show on Sunday evening, the right-wing conspiracy theorist discussed the rapper wearing a “White Lives Matter” during a Paris fashion show.
“So Kanye West comes out and wears a White Lives Matter shirt. We sold shirts that said All Lives Matter. Said Black Lives Matter. Brown Lives Matter. Yellow Lives Matter. White Lives Matter,” Jones said on the show.
“And what he said is ‘I figured this is something God would want.’ Which, absolutely, I’ll wear a shirt that says Black Lives Matter, except I don’t want to be connected to the left, but I’ll still wear it because all lives matter.”
And he added: “He did that to bring unity and stop the division and go against the system. He has a lot of courage. The whole point is we woke up Kanye West, folks. That doesn’t mean Alex E Jones did that. It means all of you did that.”
And the lawmaker added: “It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are – not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large. We must reject this (garbage emoji) wherever we see it.”
Kanye West’s antisemitism is part of a wider bigotry that appeals to the right
Musician’s threat to Jewish people is linked to his flirtation with white supremacy, his misogyny and his fatphobia, writes Noah Berlatsky.
John Legend critical of Kanye West’s comments
“Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism,” the musician wrote on Twitter.
The All of Me singer is a former friend of the hip-hop star and has spoken publicly about the end of that friendship.
Legend told The New Yorker magazine in September that Kanye fell out with him when the musician publicly supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election and not the rapper.
“I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters,” he told the magazine.
Josh Gad repost’s Pink’s 2009 Kanye tweet
The Disney star re-tweeted the pop star’s tweet about the rapper in which she wrote, “Kanye West is the biggest piece of s**t on earth. Quote me.”
“Thirteen years later, it’s aged like the finest of wines. Love you (Pink),” Gad tweeted on Monday.
Another Twitter user, added: Another Twitter user added: “Pink was right back then and is now even more correct.”
Pink, whose full name is Alecia Beth Moore, is Jewish. She posted her Kanye comment in 2009 following his interruption of Taylor Swift at the VMAs.
ICYMI: Kanye West told Tucker Carlson his life was ‘threatened’ for wearing White Lives Matter shirt
Kanye West defended wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt he debuted at Paris Fashion Week during a Thursday (6 October) appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
“My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over. That my life would be over,” the artist now known as Ye told the Fox News host.
“They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life,” he continued. “They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat.
“I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if I wear it. I’m like, you know, ‘Okay, green light me then’.”
Keep reading the full briefing from Tom Murray here:
Kanye West says life was ‘threatened’ over White Lives Matter shirt on Tucker Carlson
‘My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over,’ Ye told host
Users call for ‘permanent ban’ on Kanye West’s Twitter account after offensive posts
On the heels of having his Instagram restricted after sharing anti-Semitic posts, Kanye West has now violated Twitter’s rules with an anti-Semitic tweet that’s since been removed and prompted calls to “permanently ban” him from the platform.
He’s also been locked from using the platform.
Late on Saturday night, Mr West shared a tweet that declared he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people and alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.” The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated the Twitter Rules, linking back to the company’s platform use guidelines.
“Stop excusing Kanye West with ‘mental health problems.’ He needs a permanent ban for his antisemitic tweet and to be fully exiled for spreading this hateful rhetoric,” wrote writer Monisha Rajesh.
Keep reading the full report from The Independent’s Jenna Amatulli here:
Twitter locked Kanye West’s account after anti-Semitic tweet
The rapper’s tweet on Saturday night upset many on the social media platform
Welcome to live blog on Kanye West
Here starts The Independent’s live coverage on the fallout from Kanye West’s anti-Semitic posts on social media platforms over the weekend.
Follow along here for live updates into the reaction to the rapper getting locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts over the messages he shared on the platforms over the weekend.
