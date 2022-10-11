Kanye West news - live: John Legend slams rapper’s comments as Twitter and Instagram keep bans
The Anti-Defamation League has warned that rapper’s behaviour is ‘deeply troubling’ and ‘dangerous’
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Lizzo have all joined the Kanye West backlash as the rapper remains banned on Twitter and Instagram.
The social media platforms restricted Mr West’s access to his accounts after he shared anti-semitic posts on them over the weekend.
Late Saturday night, the rapper, now known as Ye, sent a tweet that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.
He then alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”
The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated Twitter’s rules, linking back to the company’s platform use guidelines.
Over the weekend, West also shared a post on Instagram that suggested that Sean “Diddy” Combs was being controlled by Jewish people.
The Anti-Defamation League has labelled West’s behaviour and messages over the past week as “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period”.
Kanye West releases ‘Last Week’, 30-minute documentary of unaired footage
ICYMI: Kanye West released a 30-minute documentary on Monday morning, which shows his behind-the-scenes business dealings with Adidas executives, teases the release of new music and shows unaired footage of the rapper with his family.
In some of the clips, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, can be seen in tense business meetings with executives and managers at Adidas about his new clothing line with the fashion label.
In another choppy sequence, the Donda artist can be heard teasing new music. In one song, he raps: “You a fake b**ch/You don’t really love Ye, go listen to Drake, b**ch/You don’t have no idea what it take, b**ch/Go listen to Lil Baby, go listen to Future, b**ch.”
Another clip shows West derailing a meeting he took with two executives at Adidas, where he appears to screen a pornographic video for the pair. The executive, who isn’t identified, attempts to maintain control of the meeting, and can he heard saying to West: “Come on.”
In a final clip, West shows an intimate family moment with his daughter North West where he is seen attending one of her basketball games.
A clip in the 30-minute film also shows the entrepreneur speaking with someone on the phone where he appears to be having conversations about brand management.
“It’s time for me to shut the f*** up for the first time, do exactly what everybody’s wanted me to do for the longest.”
Watch the full video here:
Lizzo reacts to West’s comments about her weight
ICYMI: Lizzo has appeared to respond to Kanye West’s comments about her weight.
In a recent Fox News interview, the Donda rapper said that what he saw as the promotion of obesity by social media companies was “demonic”.
“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye, told host Tucker Carlson.
During a concert last week- in Toronto, Lizzo appeared to respond back to Ye’s comments, saying: “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in their motherf***ing mouth for no motherf***ing reason.
“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added.
House Judiciary GOP sparks outrage with tweet championing Kanye West
ICYMI: The House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have been blasted for keeping up a tweet simply saying “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” in reference to rapper Kanye West, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump, despite Mr West’s suspension from Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.
“Who are three people we really don’t need to hear from ever again, Alex?” one Twitter user said in reference to late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.
Though the tweet was sent Thursday, prior to Mr West making posts that have been widely acknowledged as anti-Semitic, the official Twitter account for the Republican House Committee on the Judiciary has kept the message up, drawing much ire in the process.
Keep reading the full report from Gustaf Kilander here:
House Judiciary GOP sparks outrage with tweet championing Kanye West
‘It’s wild this tweet is still up days after Kanye went full-blown antisemite. The Republican Party is an active threat to Jewish Americans’
Anti-Defamation League accuses West of using ‘antisemitic tropes’
ICYMI: The Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish NGO specialising in civil rights law, has called out Kanye West for his behaviour and posts over the past week and labelled it “antisemitic. Period”.
“Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at https://antisemitism.adl.org. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest‘s comments recently, and it’s dangerous,” the anti-hate group tweeted on Sunday, less than a day after the rapper was locked out of his Twitter account for posts that were widely deemed antisemitic.
Earlier, the group had tweeted more explicitly about the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his messages being “deeply troubling”.
“The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has,” the group tweeted on Friday.
Kanye West goes after Zuckerberg after Instagram account restricted
ICYMI: Late on Friday night, Kanye West posted an old photo of himself and Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter with a caption that asked: “How you gone kick me off instagram.”
The swipe at the Facebook founder arrived after a post from the rapper had been deleted and his account restricted after he shared a post that Meta said was “violating our policies”.
That post in question was one where West had shared a screenshot of a purported text conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs on his Instagram page. The post suggested that Combs was being controlled by Jewish people and has since been taken down. It was quickly condemned by the American Jewish Committee, an anti-hate group, who slammed West for his “dangerous” and anti-Semitic comments on their Instagram page.
Read the full report from Jenna Amatulli here:
Kanye West’s Instagram restricted after anti-Semitic post, goes after Mark Zuckerberg
The rapper has made headlines in recent days for feuding with ex wife Kim Kardashian and wearing a shirt that said “White Lives Matter”
Fox News hosts forced to make on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West
ICYMI: Fox News hosts conceded that Kanye West’s post directed at Jewish people was “ugly” and “condemnable”, making a swift on-air U-turn shortly after supporting the rapper.
Fox News hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth along with co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy defended West on Sunday after he was suspended from Instagram for posts that were condemned as anti-Semitic.
While Cain and Hegseth said they did not see the posts because they were censored, Campos-Duffy who saw the posts said it was “totalitarian” and “anti-American” for Instagram to delete them.
Hegseth said the rapper would not have been suspended had he not appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show earlier this week.
Yet, after speaking in his defence in an earlier part of the segment, the Fox & Friends Weekend hosts returned to the television screens with a very different perspective after coming to know what he had actually posted.
“We talked about it earlier without knowing about these tweets and saying of course they’re going to put a target, after what he said with Tucker, there’s going to be a target, no doubt,” Hegseth said. “But in this particular case, he brought the target.”
Read the full report from Shweta Sharma here:
Fox News hosts forced to make humiliating on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West
West’s Twitter account also locked after Meta restricts his Instagram
Alex Jones takes credit for ‘waking up’ Kanye West
On his Infowars show on Sunday evening, the right-wing conspiracy theorist discussed the rapper wearing a “White Lives Matter” during a Paris fashion show.
“So Kanye West comes out and wears a White Lives Matter shirt. We sold shirts that said All Lives Matter. Said Black Lives Matter. Brown Lives Matter. Yellow Lives Matter. White Lives Matter,” Jones said on the show.
“And what he said is ‘I figured this is something God would want.’ Which, absolutely, I’ll wear a shirt that says Black Lives Matter, except I don’t want to be connected to the left, but I’ll still wear it because all lives matter.”
And he added: “He did that to bring unity and stop the division and go against the system. He has a lot of courage. The whole point is we woke up Kanye West, folks. That doesn’t mean Alex E Jones did that. It means all of you did that.”
AOC condemns Kanye’s tweet
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congresswoman from New York, branded the rapper’s words “hateful” and “dangerous.”
“There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism,” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday night.
And the lawmaker added: “It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are – not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large. We must reject this (garbage emoji) wherever we see it.”
Kanye West’s antisemitism is part of a wider bigotry that appeals to the right
Musician’s threat to Jewish people is linked to his flirtation with white supremacy, his misogyny and his fatphobia, writes Noah Berlatsky.
Kanye West’s antisemitism is part of a wider bigotry that appeals to the right
Musician’s threat to Jewish people is linked to his flirtation with white supremacy, his misogyny and his fatphobia
Join our new commenting forum
