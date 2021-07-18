MSNBC host Kasie Hunt quits the network live on air

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt announced live on air that she was leaving the network and promised an update of her next step “in the coming weeks”.

She announced her departure from her hosting duties on the news channel while signing out 16 July’s edition of Way to Early and handing over to Morning Joe.

Ms Hunt told viewers: “Got a little bit of bittersweet news for me this morning, this is going to be my final broadcast with all you. I’ve really loved spending most of the last year with you.”

She started hosting the show in September 2020.

She went on to outline the highlights of the job like the interaction with viewers when they send in photos of their pets and children.

“I’m going to have more on my next adventure coming up in the next few weeks, but for now I want to say thank you,” she added.

Hunt expressed gratitude to MSNBC and gave a shout out to Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski “for always insisting that you should know your value” and the production staff who “make this show happen”.

Her final thank you was to the viewers.

“But most of all, thank you to all of you for getting up way too early with us this Friday morning, and all the other mornings that you’ve been here as well”, she concluded.

She repeated the news to her followers on Twitter: “Some personal news, as they say — thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers and everyone else who’s gotten up extra early to help make ⁦@WayTooEarly⁩ better. I loved doing this show. More soon! #WayTooEarly.”

Before hosting Way Too Early, she appeared on a number of shows across the two networks, ranging from Morning Joe, Hardball with Chris Matthews, and With All Due Respect.

Other reporters picked up the news, such as Brian Stetler, CNN’s chief media correspondent.

“@Kasie Hunt leaving NBC, says she’ll share ‘more on my next adventure coming up in the next few weeks.’”

Howard Mortman, C-SPAN’s Communications Director shared a throwback of Hunt’s days at the same network when she was covering the debates around Obamacare in 2009

“Good luck to @kasie Hunt,” he tweeted along with the photo.

This article was amended on 18 Jul 2021 to correct Brian Stelter’s first name.