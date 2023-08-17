Musician who wrote Katy Perry hit song mysteriously vanishes from Beverly Hills

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A musician who co-wrote the hit Katy Perry song “Walking on Air” has mysteriously vanished from Beverly Hills, sparking growing fears for her safety.

Swedish-born Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was last seen in the Beverly Hills area back on 29 June, according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page.

Her friends told ABC7 that they last heard from her the following day on 30 June and that her car – a 2010 silver Ford Fusion – was seen “in the middle of the night” that night.

Six weeks later, there are still no signs of the talented musician or the Ford Fusion she was driving.

Ms Leierth-Segura’s 19-year-old pet cat Morris is also missing.

The 48-year-old model and musician had been evicted from her apartment sometime before her sudden disappearance because she had been unable to pay the rent, according to friends.

It is not clear when exactly she was evicted or where she was staying afterwards.

The alarm was raised for the missing woman when her sister, who lives in Sweden, had been unable to get in touch with her for several weeks.

Concerned, she contacted some of her sibling’s friends in the US to ask for their help in finding her.

Friend Liz Montgomery told ABC7 that she filed a missing person’s report to try to find her as fears continue to grow that something may have happened to her.

Camela Leierth-Segura has not been seen since the end of June (Courtesy of friends)

In an Instagram post, Ms Montgomery also urged for help in tracking down the missing woman.

“This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE - HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29,2023,” she wrote.

“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her. If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately.”

She added: “She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance. PLEASE spread the word, SHARE this post, and help us bring Camela home safely. Thank you for your support and assistance in this critical matter.”

Another friend Cecilia Foss told ABC7 that she fears something “bad” has happened to the 48-year-old.

“I’d like to think that nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah,” she said.

Neighbours told the outlet they hadn’t seen her in weeks, pointing out that the usually well-tended plants on her balcony are now dead.

Friends are concerned for the safety of Camela Leierth-Segura (Missing persons)

Ms Leierth-Segura is originally from Sweden but moved to California where she works as a model and musician.

As well as co-writing the hit Katy Perry song, she also released songs on YouTube and Spotify.

Ms Leierth-Segura is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184.