Katy Perry songwriter missing – live: Fears grow for Camela Leierth-Segura after Beverly Hills disappearance
Fears are growing for the safety of a musician who co-wrote the hit Katy Perry song “Walking on Air” after she mysteriously vanished from Beverly Hills almost two months ago.
Camela Leierth-Segura, a 48-year-old Swedish native who had moved to California, was last seen in the Beverly Hills area back on 29 June, according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page.
Her friends told ABC7 they last heard from her on 30 June and that her car – a 2010 silver Ford Fusion – was seen during the night.
A missing persons report was filed when Ms Leierth-Segura’s sister, who lives in Sweden, hadn’t heard from her in weeks and so contacted friends in the US to help find her.
Now, six weeks on from when she was last seen, the talented musician, her car and her 19-year-old pet cat Morris are still missing.
Friends said that Ms Leierth-Segura had recently been evicted because she was unable to pay the rent.
Ms Leierth-Segura has blonde hair and blue eyes and is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184.
