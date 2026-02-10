Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot following an argument involving rapper Lil Baby at a private party in San Francisco, police have said.

The incident reportedly took place following a Super Bowl party hosted by the NFL star at Dahlia’s nightclub in the city’s Mission district, after the rapper and his entourage attempted to get into the event.

White and Lil Baby, real name Dominique Armani Jones, then got into an argument, according to a police report seen by The San Francisco Standard.

According to a witness, who had gone to seek help from management to calm the situation, two shots were then fired. They returned to find that White had been shot in the left leg, per the report.

open image in gallery San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot following an argument involving rapper Lil Baby at a private party in San Francisco, police have said ( AP )

A 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber shell casing were found by police near to the scene of the shooting. The report stated that White was uncooperative when asked who had shot him and no suspect has yet been named.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Lil Baby for comment.

The 49ers told NBC News that White had undergone surgery on his ankle Monday.

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco," the team said in a statement.

The Independent has reached out to the team for an update on White’s condition.

In an initial police statement San Francisco police said, “Officers rendered aid and requested paramedics to the scene. The victim was transported to [a] local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

open image in gallery White and Lil Baby, real name Dominique Armani Jones (pictured), got in an argument after the rapper and his entourage attempted to enter the NFL star’s private party, police say ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

The shooting occurred after a “verbal altercation between two groups inside a business,” police added.

White had posted photos on Instagram on Sunday evening attending Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, which featured his former team, the New England Patriots, taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

The 27-year-old joined the 49ers in October last year.

The incident comes after 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in Union Square, in San Francisco, in September of 2024.