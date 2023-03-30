Two US army Blackhawk helicopters collide over Kentucky, report says
It is not immediately clear if there are any casualties
Two United States Army Blackhawk helicopters collided during a training mission over Kentucky on Wednesday night, according to reports.
Citing an army spokesperson, the New York Times reported that it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
The status of the crew members is being investigated at the moment.
Army base Fort Campbell said in a statement early Thursday: “The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”
The base said that the helicopters involved were from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
It was reported that fatalities are expected.
The crash took place during a training incident around 10pm in Trigg County.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear tweeted: “We have got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected.”
He added that the state police and local officials are responding to the incident.
“Please pray for all those affected,” he said.
The incident is under investigation, the statement from Fort Campbell said.
“The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” the officials said on Facebook.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies