School bus crash in Kentucky puts 18 students plus driver in hospital

A school bus crash in Kentucky has left 18 students and one driver in hospital, according to school officials.

The Magoffin County Schools District, about 100 miles east of Lexington, said on Monday that there were no reported deaths but that students had suffered “varying degrees of injuries”.

Photos from the scene showed a bright yellow school bus tipped over on its side in a ditch next to the road in the autumn undergrowth.

According to local broadcaster WYMT, the students aboard the bus ranged from elementary to high school age and their conditions ranged from stable to critical. State police were notified of the crash at about 7.21am on Monday.

“The Magoffin County School District confirms that there was a bus accident on Route 40 near Salyersville this morning,” said officials on Facebook. “Based on the preliminary investigation, Bus 2030 was carrying 18 students plus the driver.

“As of the time of this statement, there are no reported fatalities, but the students and driver have varying degrees of injuries. They have been transported by ambulance or helicopter to regional hospitals.

“The district would like to thank everyone that extended a helping hand at the scene of the accident. Please keep all families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear also made a statement, saying: “Kentucky, we have some tough news. There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children.

“Kentucky State Police is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available.”

State troopers said they were not yet sure what caused the crash.