Liveupdated1711445824

Baltimore Key Bridge collapse – latest: Mass casualty event as 20 feared in water after cargo ship crash

The huge Francis Scott Key Bridge, 56 metres above the water, collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore after the Singapore vessel Dali crashed into it in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Matt Mathers,Tom Watling
Tuesday 26 March 2024 09:37
Comments
Close
Moment bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship collision

As many as 20 people are feared to be missing in the Patapsco River in Baltimore after a 300-metre container ship crashed into - and collapsed - the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Footage showed the moment the 1.6 mile long bridge fell into the water just before 1.30am local time this morning after the Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ ship slammed into one of the bridge’s pillars.

Multiple cars are thought to have been crossing over the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press that agencies starteed receiving 911 calls around 1.30am ET.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” he said.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the ship was bound for Colombo Port in Sri Lanka at the time.

Baltimore’s mayor wrote on X: “I’m aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with [Fire] Chief Wallace, @GovWesMoore@JohnnyOJr, and @AACoExec. Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway.”

1711443672

Live: Aerials of Baltimore bridge collapse after ship collision

Tom Watling26 March 2024 09:01
1711445824

Transport secretary Pete Buttigieg has released a statement after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed.

“I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge. Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response,” he wrote on X.

Martha Mchardy26 March 2024 09:37
1711445632

First daylight pics emerge of collapsed bridge

The first daylight images of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge have appeared.

It is just after 5.30am local time.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge rests partially collapsed after a container ship ran into it in Baltimore, Maryland

(EPA)

Tom Watling26 March 2024 09:33
1711445556

Container ship just 30 mins into a 27 day journey when it crashed

The Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was just half an hour into a 27-day journey when the incident happened, according to VesselFinder, a ship tracking website.

The ship was on its way to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and was due to arrive on 22 April.

Tom Watling26 March 2024 09:32
1711444624

Coast Guard deploys small boats and helicopters for search

The Coast Guard has said it has deployed small boats and helicopters to search for as many as 20 people currently in the Patapsco River.

The temperature of the water is currently about nine degrees celsius.

Tom Watling26 March 2024 09:17
1711444040

Baltimore bridge collapse update as fire boss confirms 'multi-agency rescue' underway

Tom Watling26 March 2024 09:07
1711443973

Lots of diesel fuel in water after tractor-trailer among vehicles on bridge during collapse

Lots of diesel fuel is believed to have leaked into the Patapsco River after a large tractor-trailer fell into the water following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The Baltic City Fire Department said the trailer was among the several vehicles that fell in the river after the ‘Dali’ ship collided with the bridge.

Tom Watling26 March 2024 09:06
1711443518

UPD: As many as 20 in the river, says Baltimore fire chief

As many as 20 workers are believed to be in the Patapsco River after a container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a local fire chief has said.

Previously, the total was believed to be seven.

Tom Watling26 March 2024 08:58
1711443385

No injuries among crew members, says owners of ship

All crew members, including two pilots, of the Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ container ship are accounted for and uninjured, the owners have said in a statement.

They said the vessel hit a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at 1.30am local time, half an hour after it set off.

Tom Watling26 March 2024 08:56
1711443242

‘Dali’ ship bound for Sri Lanka prior to crash

The Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge was heading to Colombo, Sri Lanka before the incident, according to Maritime Traffic.

The ‘Dali’ left Baltimore at 1am local time.

Tom Watling26 March 2024 08:54

