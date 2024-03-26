✕ Close Moment bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship collision

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As many as 20 people are feared to be missing in the Patapsco River in Baltimore after a 300-metre container ship crashed into - and collapsed - the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Footage showed the moment the 1.6 mile long bridge fell into the water just before 1.30am local time this morning after the Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ ship slammed into one of the bridge’s pillars.

Multiple cars are thought to have been crossing over the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press that agencies starteed receiving 911 calls around 1.30am ET.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” he said.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the ship was bound for Colombo Port in Sri Lanka at the time.

Baltimore’s mayor wrote on X: “I’m aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with [Fire] Chief Wallace, @GovWesMoore@JohnnyOJr, and @AACoExec. Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway.”