Baltimore Key Bridge collapse – latest: Mass casualty event as 20 feared in water after cargo ship crash
The huge Francis Scott Key Bridge, 56 metres above the water, collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore after the Singapore vessel Dali crashed into it in the early hours of Tuesday morning
As many as 20 people are feared to be missing in the Patapsco River in Baltimore after a 300-metre container ship crashed into - and collapsed - the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Footage showed the moment the 1.6 mile long bridge fell into the water just before 1.30am local time this morning after the Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ ship slammed into one of the bridge’s pillars.
Multiple cars are thought to have been crossing over the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.
Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press that agencies starteed receiving 911 calls around 1.30am ET.
“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” he said.
According to the Marine Traffic website, the ship was bound for Colombo Port in Sri Lanka at the time.
Baltimore’s mayor wrote on X: “I’m aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with [Fire] Chief Wallace, @GovWesMoore@JohnnyOJr, and @AACoExec. Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway.”
Live: Aerials of Baltimore bridge collapse after ship collision
Transport secretary Pete Buttigieg has released a statement after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed.
“I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge. Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response,” he wrote on X.
First daylight pics emerge of collapsed bridge
The first daylight images of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge have appeared.
It is just after 5.30am local time.
Container ship just 30 mins into a 27 day journey when it crashed
The Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was just half an hour into a 27-day journey when the incident happened, according to VesselFinder, a ship tracking website.
The ship was on its way to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and was due to arrive on 22 April.
Coast Guard deploys small boats and helicopters for search
The Coast Guard has said it has deployed small boats and helicopters to search for as many as 20 people currently in the Patapsco River.
The temperature of the water is currently about nine degrees celsius.
Baltimore bridge collapse update as fire boss confirms 'multi-agency rescue' underway
Lots of diesel fuel in water after tractor-trailer among vehicles on bridge during collapse
Lots of diesel fuel is believed to have leaked into the Patapsco River after a large tractor-trailer fell into the water following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The Baltic City Fire Department said the trailer was among the several vehicles that fell in the river after the ‘Dali’ ship collided with the bridge.
UPD: As many as 20 in the river, says Baltimore fire chief
As many as 20 workers are believed to be in the Patapsco River after a container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a local fire chief has said.
Previously, the total was believed to be seven.
No injuries among crew members, says owners of ship
All crew members, including two pilots, of the Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ container ship are accounted for and uninjured, the owners have said in a statement.
They said the vessel hit a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at 1.30am local time, half an hour after it set off.
‘Dali’ ship bound for Sri Lanka prior to crash
The Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge was heading to Colombo, Sri Lanka before the incident, according to Maritime Traffic.
The ‘Dali’ left Baltimore at 1am local time.
