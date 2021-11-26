Kyle Rittenhouse says he wants to attend Arizona State University classes on campus following his acquittal on homicide charges.

The teenager was taking online ASU classes that he put on pause to go on trial for killing two men and wounding another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on all charges against him after killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz in August 202.

During the trial Mr Rittenhosue said that he had been studying nursing at ASU.

The university has clarified that he was enrolled as an online non-degree-seeking student and was not taking classes on its Tempe campus.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation,” university spokesperson Jay Thorne told The Arizona Republic.

View of Tempe, Arizona. Showing ASU Arizona State University campus with Sun Devil Football Stadium (Getty Images)

The college said that the teenager had signed up to a programme for students to “begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university.”

Mr Rittenhouse said in a NewsNation interview that he wanted to “re-enrol” in classes next semester and pursue a career in nursing.

He was asked by host Ashleigh Banfield if he thought being an on-campus student with his high-profile would be possible.

“I hope so because I just want to be a normal 18-year-old college student trying to better my future and get into a career in nursing,” he said.

During the interview he also said he would reject any offer of becoming a Congressional intern after offers from Republicans such as Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Madison Cawthorn.

“I don’t want to get involved in politics at all. I know nothing about it, and thank everybody for their support. But I’m good, thank you,” he said.