Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

LA fires live updates: Arson suspect ‘armed with flamethrower’ arrested near new Kenneth blaze as 10 dead

Death toll continues to climb as the arson suspect, allegedly armed with a ‘propane tank’ or ‘flamethrower,’ is being held in police custody

Julia Musto,James Liddell,Katie Hawkinson,Josh Marcus
Friday 10 January 2025 11:57 GMT
Comments
Close
Before and after: Piles of ash line streets in videos showing extent of devastation caused by LA fires

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

At least 10 people have been killed by the fast-moving wildfires tearing across the Los Angeles area, while a suspected arsonist, allegedly armed with a “flamethrower,” has been arrested.

The Department of Medical Examiner announced it received notification of 10 fire-related fatalities on Thursday evening with the death toll expected to climb. It came hours after the Kenneth fire broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills. 

The Los Angeles Police Department initiallysaid it believed the blaze was started intentionally. Later on Thursday, a man was restrained by citizens using rope and zip ties after allegedly attempting to light a fire in Woodland Hills, before being detained by police, Sean Dinse of the LAPD’s Topanga Division told KTLA 5.

The suspect, believed to be in his mid-20s, was armed with a “propane tank, or a… it was a big yellow tank, like a flame-thrower,” according to a local involved in the citizen’s arrest.

The Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive the city has seen, is now at six percent containment. The fire has scorched almost 20,000 acres, while the Altadena and Pasadena-based Eaton fire has burned 13,690 acres.

Recommended

Voices: California wildfires are not ‘natural disasters’ – they’re man-made catastrophes

California is burning – again. This time, in the middle of January, scorching homes in one of the wealthiest regions in the world.

Flames are threatening Hollywood landmarks, devouring multimillion-dollar mansions and forcing more than 130,000 residents to flee. Thick smoke has turned the city’s iconic skyline into a dystopian haze. By now, at least 10 people had been killed, at least 2,000 buildings scorched, and more than 330,000 left without power.

Everyone you speak to is saying the same thing: wildfires are a part of California’s identity, but this is the worst they’ve seen.

But the fires ripping through Los Angeles are not just another “natural disaster”. This is the future that climate scientists have been warning about for decades, brought to the doorsteps of the some of the world’s most influential people. So why has it taken us so long to care?

Climate Correspondent Stuti Mishra has the full story.

Stuti Mishra | The Independent

The latest breaking news, comment and features from The Independent.

James Liddell10 January 2025 11:57

Mapped: Where are the Palisades, Kenneth, Hurst and Eaton fires?

The Independent has pulled together a map of the four main fires - Palisades, Kenneth, Eaton and Hurst - raging through California
The Independent has pulled together a map of the four main fires - Palisades, Kenneth, Eaton and Hurst - raging through California (Cal Fire/The Independent )
James Liddell10 January 2025 11:41

National Guard deployed in looting clamp-down

James Liddell10 January 2025 11:24

Covid-19 face covering ‘do not offer protection’ against wildfire smoke

The National Weather Service said that face masks, like the ones used in the Covid-19 pandemic, do no protect against wildfire smoke.

The agency has given the adivce as air quality plummets in some SoCal regions as smoke continues to plume from raging wildfires.

“During a wildfire, protect yourself from smoke. Stay inside and close windows and doors,” the NWS wrote on X early on Friday morning.

“If you’re running an air conditioner, keep the fresh air intake closed and clean the filter to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside. Note that cloth face coverings worn to help protect against the spread of COVID-19 do not protect against breathing in wildfire smoke.”

James Liddell10 January 2025 11:08

Watch: Paris Hilton gives tour of ‘what used to be’ her home

James Liddell10 January 2025 10:51

Hurst fire grows as firefighters manage to get a handle on blaze

James Liddell10 January 2025 10:34

Just in: Potential new wildfire erupts in San Bernardino National Forest

A new wildfire is believed to have erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to a report.

The fire is believed to have broken out on Friday morning at the southern Californian forest, situated near the Coachella Valley, according to Wildcad, a dispatch system used for wildland fire agencies, and images taken from University of California San Diego and ALERTCalifornia.

According to California Wildfire Tracking, a non-official X account who has been tracking the purported new blaze, it has grown to one acre.

It has been dubbed the Shady Fire, according to Wildcad.

The Independent has contacted the LAFD for more information.

James Liddell10 January 2025 10:20

In photos: Firefighters battle newly-sparked Kenneth fire

Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday (AP)
Kenneth fire broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills.
Kenneth fire broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills. (AP)
Firefighters gather to battle flames as arsonist accused of intentionally igniting fire
Firefighters gather to battle flames as arsonist accused of intentionally igniting fire (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
James Liddell10 January 2025 10:17

Watch: Heartbroken mother confronts Governor Gavin Newsom over raging wildfires

Californian mother confronts governor Gavin Newsom over raging wildfires in Los Angeles
James Liddell10 January 2025 10:01

Police arrest ‘armed’ Kenneth fire arson suspect

A man allegedly armed with a “flame-thrower” has been arrested after being accused of intentionally igniting the new Kenneth brush fire, according to police.

“What we know right now is the incident occurred; started here,” Sean Dinse, Senior Lead Officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division, told KTLA 5.

Citizens restrained the suspect, who was allegedly armed, on Ybarra Road in Woodland Hills before police arrived at the scene.

“He had a propane tank, or a… it was a big yellow tank, like a flame-thrower basically. The neighbor said he saw the guy behind a van, trying to light something on fire,” said one of those involved in the citizen’s arrest.

James Liddell10 January 2025 09:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in