Five killed as new Hollywood Hills fire prompts more evacuations in massively destructive LA wildfires: Live
Five people are dead and more than 150,000 are under evacuation orders as a new blaze burns through Hollywood Hills
Wildfires continued to rage over more than 27,000 acres in Southern California as crews battled the blazes and more than 150,000 people evacuated.
A new, sixth, blaze erupted in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, prompting even more evacuation orders in the area.
At least five people have been killed, countless are hurt and more than 1,000 structures are in ruin as the blazes devastate Southern California. The Palisades Fire is now the most destructive in Los Angeles history.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called on residents to “conserve water to the extent that you can” as firefighters battle the historic blaze.
“But make no mistake, Los Angeles will rebuild stronger than ever,” she said.
The Palisades Fire is now more than 15,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched some 10,600 acres.
The fires have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, including more than 60,000 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. More than 450,000 people are without power throughout the region, according to PowerOutage.us.
Homes have been destroyed across the LA area, including those owned by several celebrities.
Trump blames Governor Newsom for fires and criticizes him over failure to sign fake document
President-elect Donald Trump has baselessly claimed Governor Gavin Newsom is to blame for the California fires because he failed to sign a “water restoration declaration.”
However, such a document does not exist.
Trump wrote on Truth Social that Newsom “refused to sign the water restoration declaration,” which he claims would have “allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California.”
“I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA,” Trump wrote. “He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!”
There is no such thing as a “water restoration declaration,” Izzy Gordon, Newsom’s communications director, told CalMatters on Wednesday. Gordon went on to call the claim “pure fiction.”
LAPD helps direct Hollywood evacuation traffic
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has directed the city’s police department to help direct heavy evacuation traffic out of Hollywood.
“We are deploying LAPD officers to respond to Hollywood to help alleviate evacuation traffic,” Bass wrote on X. “We are working urgently to close roads, redirect traffic and expand access for LAFD vehicles to respond to the growing fire.”
All Los Angeles Unified School District schools closed on Thursday
All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be closed Thursday amid the fires devastating Southern California.
“As the Los Angeles region continues responding to this unprecedented crisis, the health and safety of our students and employees are of the utmost importance,” the district said in a statement. “All Los Angeles Unified schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9. The confluence of factors – wind, fire, and smoke – have created dangerous, complex situations that present unsafe conditions for our school communities. Select essential personnel will be contacted by their supervisors regarding potential work duties.”
Paris Hilton’s Malibu home burns down
Paris Hilton’s Malibu, California home burned down amid the devastating wildfires on Wednesday.
“Heartbroken beyond words,” Hilton wrote on X. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”
Several other celebrities — including Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and Diane Warren — have also lost their homes to the blazes.
President Biden cancels final foreign trip of presidency to focus on California fire response
President Joe Biden has canceled his upcoming trip to Italy to ensure he can focus on the federal response to the devastating California wildfires, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday evening.
It was set to be the final foreign trip of his presidency.
“After returning this evening from Los Angeles, where earlier today he had met with police, fire and emergency personnel fighting the historic fires raging in the area and approved a Major Disaster declaration for California, President Biden made the decision to cancel his upcoming trip to Italy to remain focused on directing the full federal response in the days ahead,” she said in a statement.
New blaze sparked in Hollywood Hills
Yet another wildfire has broken out in southern California, this time in the Hollywood Hills area. The fire is quickly spreading and has already prompted new evacuation orders.
Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced the new blaze during a Wednesday evening news conference.
“I don’t have a lot of information,” Crowley said.
“I can tell you we’re throwing all of our available resources at it as we speak,” she added.
The blaze has burned at least 10 acres as of Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reports.
