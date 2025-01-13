Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

LA fires latest: Firefighters to face 70mph winds pushing ‘explosive fire growth’ as death toll climbs to 24

Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage through southern California as Santa Ana winds set to return

Graig Graziosi,Michelle Del Rey,Stuti Mishra,James Liddell
Monday 13 January 2025 11:59 GMT
Newsom says LA wildfires could be worst natural disaster in US history

Firefighters are bracing for the the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds which are expected to fan the flames of wildfires raging across southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 24 people.

The National Weather service warned of a “particularly dangerous situation” on Sunday evening and, although peak winds will be weaker than last week, they will be “strong enough to potentially cause explosive fire growth”. The agency anticipates gusts of up to 70mph in mountainous regions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said 70 additional water trucks have been deployed to help firefighters fend off blazes spread by renewed gusts.

As of Monday morning, the fires have scorched more than 40,000 acres, including more than 23,000 acres across the Pacific Palisades and along the Pacific Coast Highway. Only 13 percent of the Palisades fire has been contained. The Eaton fire has burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena and is 27 percent contained.

California Governor Gavin Newsom described the Los Angeles wildfires as the worst disaster in U.S. history during Sunday’s appearance on NBC’s meet the press.

How and why did fire hydrants run dry across Los Angeles?

As Los Angeles battles multiple fast-moving wildfires, emergency officials have faced a nightmare situation: fire hydrants running out of water.

At some point this week, up to 20 per cent of the city’s hydrants went dry, according to LA mayor Karen Bass. And on Thursday night, firefighters had stopped tapping into hydrants at all.

California wildfires: How and why did fire hydrants run dry across Los Angeles?

Critics have erroneously blamed California environmental policies and empty reservoirs for lack of water

James Liddell13 January 2025 11:59

Toxins from fires create dangerous air quality conditions

The air around Los Angeles has a high amount of pollutants due to the wildfires – including high levels of lead and arsenic.

Jen Croft, an air resource adviser with the California Wildland Fire Coordinating Group, told the New York Times there was a “tremendous” amount of particulates in the air near the Eaton Fire area.

Croft said it was due to the building materials that burned.

James Liddell13 January 2025 11:27

Most Los Angeles Unified School District schools will reopen today

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) said it would reopen most of its schools on Monday due to improved conditions.

“Conditions have improved for a majority of areas across the Los Angeles region and the district is confident it is safe for students and employees to return to campuses,” a press release from LAUSD said.

The following schools will be open on Monday.

  • Canyon Charter Elementary
  • Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary
  • Palisades Charter Elementary
  • Marquez Charter Elementary
  • Topanga Charter Elementary
  • Lanai Road Elementary
  • Paul Revere Middle School

Other schools that have been heavily impacted by the wildfires will remain closed.

James Liddell13 January 2025 10:59

California governor accuses Musk of ‘encouraging looting’ with misleading LA fires claim

California governor Gavin Newsom has accused Elon Musk of “encouraging looting” after the billionaire shared posts on his social media platform X that claimed the politician had “decriminalised” it.

“Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it’s decriminalized. It’s not,” Mr Newsom wrote on X, replying to one of the billionaire’s retweets.

“It’s illegal -- as it always has been. Bad actors will be arrested and prosecuted.”

California governor accuses Musk of ‘encouraging looting’ with misleading claims

Factually incorrect posts shared by Elon Musk on his social media site claim California governor Gavin Newsom decriminalised looting

Stuti Mishra13 January 2025 10:30

In pictures: Crews sift for hot spots in fire-ravaged Malibu

Los Angeles Fire Department’s Dylan Casey and Mike Alvarez work on extinguishing a hot spot along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu
Los Angeles Fire Department’s Dylan Casey and Mike Alvarez work on extinguishing a hot spot along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (AP)
Casey looks for more hot spots at a burnt homesite in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire
Casey looks for more hot spots at a burnt homesite in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire (AP)
James Liddell13 January 2025 09:59

Man disguised as firefighter arrested for ‘robbing homes'

A man who is believd to have disguised himself as a firefighter was arrested adfter allegedly looting a home near fire-ravaged Malibu, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said deputies stopped the suspect in the Palisades Fire evacuation zone.

“I saw a gentleman that looked like a firefighter, and I asked him if he was okay, because he was sitting down,” Luna told reporters. “I didn’t realize we had him in handcuffs. We were turning him over… because he was dressed like a fireman and he was not.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Jim McDonnell shared his disdain over those looking to take advantage of locals adhering to advice due to the wildfires.

“We have people who will go to all ends to do what it is they want to do to exploit the victims of this tragedy,” he said.

James Liddell13 January 2025 09:27

More mandatory evacuation orders lifted, Newsom announces

James Liddell13 January 2025 09:04

Critial fire weather set to continue this week

James Liddell13 January 2025 08:27

Iconic $125m 'Succession' mansion destroyed in Palisades wildfire

A luxury mansion worth $125m featured in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning series Succession has been destroyed by the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

The San Onofre estate, located in the Pacific Palisades area near Topanga, was purchased in 2021 by Luminar Technologies founder and CEO Austin Russell for $83 million.

Photos reported by The Daily Mail show the once-lavish 20,000 sq ft property – known for its six bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and $450,000 monthly rental price – reduced to little more than rubble.

Stuti Mishra13 January 2025 07:30

Watch: Pope Francis prays for victims of Los Angeles wildfires

Pope Francis prays for victims of Los Angeles wildfires
Ariana Baio13 January 2025 07:00

