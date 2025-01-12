LA fires latest: High winds set to return tonight as landlords slammed for hiking prices during home shortage

✕ Close Before and after: Piles of ash line streets in videos showing extent of devastation caused by LA fires

Gavin Newsom has described the Los Angeles wildfires as the worst natural disaster in US history “in terms of the scale and scope”.

The blazes are on track to be among the costliest ever seen in the US, with losses expected to exceed $135bn (£109.7bn).

Speaking to NBC News, the California Governor said: “I think it will be in terms of just the costs associated with it in terms of the scale and scope.”

He also announced a new executive order hoping to address the issue of fraud, price gouging and insurance claims in the wake of the disaster.

Landlords in Los Angeles have been accused of “taking advantage” of victims who have lost their homes in the city’s wildfires, as they illegally gouge prices for those desperate for a place to stay.

At least 16 people have now died as the potential return of high winds threatens to push the wildfires ravaging the city towards some of its most famous landmarks.

Santa Ana winds which initially fanned the flames were calmer on Saturday, but the National Weather Service has warned that stronger gusts of up to 70 mph could return early next week.