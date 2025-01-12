LA fires latest: High winds set to return tonight as landlords slammed for hiking prices during home shortage
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with at least 16 dead across Los Angeles county
Gavin Newsom has described the Los Angeles wildfires as the worst natural disaster in US history “in terms of the scale and scope”.
The blazes are on track to be among the costliest ever seen in the US, with losses expected to exceed $135bn (£109.7bn).
Speaking to NBC News, the California Governor said: “I think it will be in terms of just the costs associated with it in terms of the scale and scope.”
He also announced a new executive order hoping to address the issue of fraud, price gouging and insurance claims in the wake of the disaster.
Landlords in Los Angeles have been accused of “taking advantage” of victims who have lost their homes in the city’s wildfires, as they illegally gouge prices for those desperate for a place to stay.
At least 16 people have now died as the potential return of high winds threatens to push the wildfires ravaging the city towards some of its most famous landmarks.
Santa Ana winds which initially fanned the flames were calmer on Saturday, but the National Weather Service has warned that stronger gusts of up to 70 mph could return early next week.
Governor issues executive order suspending environmental regulations to help expedite LA-area rebuilds
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday he will suspend some environmental laws to help expedite the rebuilding process across Southern California once the wildfires torching Los Angeles have been extinguished.
Newsom issued an executive order waiving the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act for affected areas of the state.
“When the fires are extinguished, victims who have lost their homes and businesses must be able to rebuild quickly and without roadblocks,” Newsom said in a statement on Sunday. “The executive order I signed today will help cut permitting delays, an important first step in allowing our communities to recover faster and stronger. I’ve also ordered our state agencies to identify additional ways to streamline the rebuilding and recovery process.”
The executive order also directs state agecies to identify other permitting regulations that can be safely suspended to help expedite rebuilding efforts.
The suspended CEQA requires environmental impact reviews by state agencies for new buildings, while the CCA regulates how coastal land is developed and provides protections from overdevelopment of the coast line.
Biden to receive briefing on current state of LA firefighting efforts
Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive a briefing today on the state of the wildfire response and recovery efforts in Los Angeles and on how federal government resources are being used in the fight.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA officials, and other administration officials will also be participating in the call.
FBI trying to find the owner of a drone that damaged a Super Scooper plane
The FBI is reportedly trying to find the owner of a drone that struck a Canadian Super Scooper plane on Thursday.
The drone caused damage to the plane, forcing it to land and taking it away from the fight to contain the LA wildfires while it was repaired.
The FBI called on members of the public with any informtation to report it to the agency.
“These fire suppression efforts using aircraft is probably the most effective tool that our firefighters have against fighting these fires to help contain them,” Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles FBI field office, told CNN on Saturday. “When you take one plane out of commission like that, it’s going to impact the speed in which the fire grows, it’s going to cause loss of property, potentially loss of life, and it’s a danger to everybody all around.”
Investigators managed to find some of the pieces of the drone.
California Senator calls for unity, says he has faith in state leaders
Democratic California Senator Alex Padilla told NBC’s Meet the Press that he was confident in the state’s leadership, despite some criticism coming from conservatives — including President-elect Donald Trump.
“I do have faith in our leaders, and not just as individuals, but especially because we — after disaster, after disaster, after disaster — have gotten really good at working together,” he said on Sunday.
He said that regardless of Trump’s criticisms, he hopes the president will visit the region, and that he and the rest of the nation will rally behind California in its time of need.
“Just as Californians have been there for other regions of the country in their times of crisis, it’s time for the country to unite behind California, and that includes incoming President Trump,” he said.
Stern arrest warning issued after LA fires air tanker is grounded by crash with civilian drone
The Los Angeles County district attorney has issued a stern warning after a civilian drone grounded a water tanker as firefighters battled a Los Angeles area fire this week.
The incident occurrred Thursday afternoon when the aircraft hit the drone as it operated over the Palisdades Fire, according to officials.
A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said the Canadian plane, Quebec 1, sustained wing damage and remains grounded and is out of service. It’s only one of two super scoopers being operated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An image of the damage shows a large hole in aircraft’s wing.
CA Rep Judy Chu says LA is in a ‘good place’ ahead of fire-stoking Santa Ana winds this week
California Rep Judy Chu, whose districts have been affected by the LA wildfires, told CBS News’s Face the Nation that the city was in a “good place” when it comes to water pressure and availability ahead of this week’s forecasted Santa Ana winds, which threaten to stoke and spread the wildfires burning the city.
She told CBS News the following:
“We have been in touch with the governor, but what I want to do is to assure people that there is enough water, and in fact, the fire department agencies have assured me that there is enough, but when the fires first happened, there was a combination of drastic winds and the fire and as a result, they were overwhelmed. This-this is not an ordinary incident, and many fire hydrants were going on at the same time, and also the electricity used to pump the water had been turned off so that there would not spark anymore fire. So that happened at that point, but I believe that we’re in a good place right now.”
Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim accuses LA landlords of 'illegally' raising rental prices to cash in on wildfire disaster
Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has accused LA landlords of “illegally” raising rental prices to cash in on the wildfire disaster.
Mr Oppenheim said he is seeing companies “take advantage” of people left without homes following LA wildfires, when he appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg today (12 January).
“There are price-gouging laws in California that are just being ignored right now,” he said.
Meanwhile, California governor Gavin Newsom has described the Los Angeles wildfires as the worst natural disaster in US history “in terms of the scale and scope”.
Los Angeles Getty Center’s priceless collection braces for wildfires as evacuation order expands to museum
The Getty Center and Villa, museums that house some of the most priceless pieces of art in the Los Angeles area, remain stable as wildfires continue, a museum representative said in an update on Saturday.
The Brentwood Getty Center was put under an evacuation order on Friday, while The villa, located in the Pacific Palisades, has been in an evacuation zone for days. The Palisades fire pushed eastward on Friday, prompting officials to expand mandatory evacuation orders into an area that encompasses the center.
Both are in affluent neighborhoods that many celebrities call home. More than 35,000 people live in Brentwood and roughly 24,000 people reside in the Pacific Palisades. Vice President Kamala Harris owns a home in Brentwood with her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
More than $6m raised for California Community Foundation
During a Sunday press briefing, Mayor Karen Bass said that more than 13,000 people have donated to the California Community Foundation to assist with the wildfire response and recovery. Their contributions totaled more than $6 million.
The California Community Foundation is a charitable organization aimed at tackling systemic problems in LA across a variety of focus areas.
