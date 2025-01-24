LA fires live updates: Evacuation orders issued as new blaze explodes near U.S.-Mexico border
Fast-moving brush fire has scorched 800 acres in San Diego County, as Donald Trump is expected to survey the damage in fire-ravaged Los Angeles
Evacuation orders have been issued as the Border 2 fire rages near the U.S.-Mexico border.
The new blaze erupted in the Otay Mountain wilderness in San Diego County on Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Kelly Martinez announced fresh evacuation orders and alerts on Friday morning, after the fast-moving blaze churned through more than 800 acres and was completely uncontained.
The Hughes fire, which exploded near Castaic Lake on Wednesday, has spread across 10,396 acres and is at 36 percent containment. The Laguna Fire, which started in Ventura county on Thursday, is now 70 percent contained after engulfing 94 acres.
The Sepulveda Fire, which erupted by the 405 in Bel-Air on Wednesday night, spread to 45 acres and is 60 percent contained, as firefighters continue to make strides on the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that have been burning in LA since January 7.
It comes as Donald Trump is expected to visit California on Friday to survey fire damage, as part of his first presidential trip since taking office – just two days after threatening to withold further federal assistance from the fire-ravaged state.
Rain, thunderstorms and snow may provide respite
Warm, windy and dry conditions which have plagued much of the Los Angeles areas over the last week are due to take a turn, according to the National Weather Service.
While peak gusts are expected to hit 50mph in some mountainous regions of southern California on Friday morning, temperatures are expected to decline to the upper 60F and lower 70F from Friday as a cold storm system moves over the region.
Saturday looks on track to bring chances of rain, thunderstorms, and snow (in mountainous regions above 3,000ft), the agency said.
LA county officials warned of potential flooding, mudslides and debris run-off in scorched areas. So called “whiplash”-style swings between dry and wet conditions can also create broad swathes of dry, tinder-like vegetation that can easily catch fire.
‘GO!’: San Diego sheriff makes plea to those under evacuation orders
Firefighters get handle on Hughes and Laguna fires
Firefighters continue to wrangle with the Hughes and Laguna fires raging across the Los Angeles area.
The Hughes blaze grew rapidly near Castaic Lake, about 45 miles northwest of LA, on Wednesday evening. As of Friday morning, the flames spread across 10,396 acres and is at 36 percent containment.
The Laguna Fire, which started in Camarillo in Ventura County on Thursday, is now 70 percent contained after engulfing 93.5 acres.
Heidi and Spencer Pratt sue city of Los Angeles over ‘untold devastation’ of California fires
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are suing the city of Los Angeles after their Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the devastating wildfires that have torn through southern California.
The reality TV couple, who rose to fame starring in hit teen series Laguna Beach and The Hills, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday (21 January) along with more than 20 other property owners and residents who have been affected by the Palisades Fire.
They are described as “property owners, tenants and individuals” who suffered “untold devastation” due to the fires such as damaged homes, insurance coverage shortfalls, mandatory evacuations, medical expenses, business interruptions and emotional distress.
Roisin O'Connor has the story.
Heidi and Spencer Pratt sue Los Angeles over ‘untold devastation’ of California fires
Reality TV couple are among more than 20 property owners and residents behind the lawsuit, which blames Los Angeles and its water department for the issues that hampered firefighting efforts
Just in: Evactuation orders issued as Border 2 fire explodes to 800 acres
Firefighters battle new Border 2 Fire near U.S.-Mexico border
The Border 2 Fire exploded near the U.S.-Mexico border in the wilderness of San Diego County on Thursday afternoon.
The blaze is burning through the remote Otay Mountain Wilderness, making it harder to access on the ground, Cal Fire officials said. Air tankers and helicopters have been deployed in an attempt to extinguish the blaze before it reaches any populous areas.
As of late Thursday evening, it had churned through more than 500 acres and was 0 percent contained.
Chris Pratt gives makes rare comment about ex-wife Anna Faris after her home was destroyed in LA fires
Chris Pratt referenced his ex-wife Anna Faris when talking about the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
The 45-year-old actor who is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger rarely references Scary Movie star Faris, with whom he shares 12-year-old son Jack, in public.
In a video shared on his Instagram on Wednesday (January 22), Pratt updated fans, telling them he was returning home after evacuating due to the fires.
“Miraculously it’s still standing,” Pratt said about his house. “By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof. I’m going to go check out the town. I haven’t been back since the Palisades fires.”
Amber Raiken has the story.
Chris Pratt makes rare comment about ex-wife Anna Faris after she lost her home
The ‘Scary Movie’ star previously confirmed that she was safe after her home was burned down
