The driver of a car that crashed into a palm tree on the Las Vegas strip was pulled to safety by a cop and Good Samaritan just seconds before the vehicle burst into flames.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon around 4.30pm near Las Vegas Boulevard and Siegfried and Roy Drive, right outside the Venetian resort. Bystanders ran to the white sedan and began futilely trying to open doors and break windows before an officer partially cleared the crowd, then dragged the driver out and to safety with the help of a Good Samaritan.

Flames that had been growing under and around the car then exploded into a fireball that enveloped the palm tree, too.

“As you can see in this video, both worked with only seconds to spare before the vehicle went up in flames,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted along with shared footage. “The driver of the crashed vehicle was taken to the hospital. Our officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“We are beyond thankful for the quick actions of our officer and the bystander for saving a life!” LVPMD tweeted, adding that the incident was under investigation.

As the fire department arrived to tackle the blaze, an unidentified onlooker can be heard marveling at the rescue in video footage.

“They just got him out right now,” the bystander says. “Yo, he’d be in there burning.”

The conditions and identities of the driver, police officer and Good Samaritan have not yet been released. The Independent has reached out to LVMPD for further information.