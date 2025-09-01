Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 7-13:

Sept. 7: Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins is 95. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 82. Actor Susan Blakely (“The Towering Inferno,” ″The Concorde: Airport ’79″) is 77. Actor Julie Kavner (“The Simpsons”) is 75. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 74. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 72. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 71. Actor Michael Emerson (“Lost”) is 71. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 69. Songwriter Diane Warren is 69. Singer Margot Chapman (Starland Vocal Band) is 68. Actor W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood”) is 62. Comedian Leslie Jones (“Supermarket Sweep,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 58. Model Angie Everhart is 56. Actor Diane Farr (“Numb3rs,” “Rescue Me”) is 56. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen (“The Dark Knight”) is 55. Actor Tom Everett Scott (“Southland,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 55. Drummer Chad Sexton of 311 is 55. Actor Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie”) is 52. Actor Oliver Hudson (“Nashville”) is 49. Actor Devon Sawa (“Slackers,” ″Final Destination”) is 47. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 41. Actor Alyssa Diaz (“The Rookie”) is 40. Contemporary Christian musician Wes Willis of Rush of Fools is 39. Actor Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” ″Thirteen”) is 38. Actor Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) is 36. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 19.

Sept. 8: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 85. Actor Alan Feinstein is 84. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 83. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra (“Late Show with David Letterman”) is 73. Actor Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 68. Singer Aimee Mann is 65. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 65. Actor Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”) is 63. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 61. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 60. Singer Neko Case is 55. Actor David Arquette is 54. TV personality Brooke Burke is 54. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” ″The Hobbit”) is 54. TV personality Kennedy is 53. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 50. Actor Larenz Tate is 50. Actor Nathan Corddry (“Mom”) is 48. Singer Pink is 46. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 45. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 44. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 38. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 23.

Sept. 9: Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 80. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 75. Actor Tom Wopat is 74. Actor Angela Cartwright (“The Danny Thomas Show,” ″Lost In Space”) is 73. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 73. Actor Hugh Grant is 65. Actor Charles Esten (“Nashville”) is 60. Actor Constance Marie (“George Lopez”) is 60. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 59. Model Rachel Hunter is 56. Actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is 54. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 54. Actor Goran Visnjic (“ER”) is 53. Jazz singer Michael Bublé is 50. Actor Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 45. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 42. Actor Kelsey Asbille (“One Tree Hill,” “Teen Wolf”) is 34. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 34. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 34.

Sept. 10: Actor Greg Mullavey (“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”) is 92. Actor Tom Ligon (“Oz,” ″Another World”) is 85. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 83. Singer Jose Feliciano is 80. Actor Judy Geeson (“Mad About You”) is 77. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 75. Actor Amy Irving is 72. Actor Clark Johnson (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 71. Actor Kate Burton (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 68. Director Chris Columbus is 67. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 67. Actor Colin Firth is 65. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 65. Actor Sean O’Bryan (“The Princess Diaries” films) is 62. Actor Raymond Cruz (“Breaking Bad,” “The Closer”) is 61. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 60. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 59. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 59. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 57. Director Guy Ritchie is 57. Actor Johnathon Schaech (“To Appomattox,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 53. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 51. Actor Jacob Young (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ″All My Children”) is 46. Bassist Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance is 45. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 43. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 41. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 39. Actor Hannah Hodson (“Hawthorne”) is 24.

Sept. 11: Comedian Tom Dreesen is 86. Movie director Brian De Palma is 85. Actor Lola Falana is 83. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 82. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 80. Actor Phillip Alford (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 77. Actor Amy Madigan is 75. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 72. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 72. Actor Reed Birney (“House of Cards,” “The Blacklist”) is 71. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 68. Actor-director Roxann Dawson (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 67. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 67. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 67. Actor John Hawkes (“Deadwood”) is 66. Actor Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 65. Actor Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” ″American Dreams”) is 64. Actor Kristy McNichol is 63. Musician Moby is 60. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 58. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 55. Actor Laura Wright (“Guiding Light”) is 55. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 54. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 50. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 48. Rapper Ludacris is 48. Actor Ariana Richards (“Jurassic Park” films) is 46. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 44. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 38. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 38. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 24.

Sept. 12: Actor Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 85. Singer Maria Muldaur is 83. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 74. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 73. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 73. Actor Rachel Ward is 68. Actor Amy Yasbeck (“Wings,” ″Life on a Stick”) is 63. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 60. Actor Darren E. Burrows (“Northern Exposure”) is 59. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 59. Comedian Louis C.K. is 58. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 57. Actor Will Chase (“Nashville”) is 55. Actor Josh Hopkins (“Cougar Town,” “Quantico”) is 55. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 51. Actor Lauren Stamile (“Complications,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Rapper 2 Chainz is 48. Actor Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 47. Actor Ben McKenzie (“Gotham,” “The O.C.”) is 47. Singer Ruben Studdard (“American Idol”) is 47. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 44. Actor Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) is 39. Actor Emmy Rossum (“Phantom of the Opera”) is 39. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 32. Actor Colin Ford (“Under the Dome”) is 29.

Sept. 13: Actor Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 94. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 84. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 81. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 81. Actor Christine Estabrook (“Mad Men,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 75. Actor Jean Smart is 74. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 73. Record producer-musician Don Was (Was (Not Was)) is 73. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “BlacKkKlansman”) is 71. Actor Geri Jewell (“The Facts of Life,” ″Deadwood”) is 69. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 64. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 64. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 61. Comedian Jeff Ross is 60. Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 59. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 58. Actor Roger Howarth (“General Hospital,” “One Life to Live”) is 57. Actor Dominic Fumusa (“Nurse Jackie”) is 56. Actor Louise Lombard (“CSI”) is 55. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 50. Singer Fiona Apple is 48. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 45. Actor Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) is 45. Singer Niall Horan is 32. Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 30. Actor Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 29.