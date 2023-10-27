✕ Close Divers join search for Maine shooting suspect Robert Card

The manhunt to catch Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card is now approaching the 48-hour mark after a dramatic raid on his home in Bowdoin ended with no arrest and no sign of the US Army Reservist.

On Thursday night, Maine police and FBI agents descended on his home and were heard shouting “FBI! Open the door!”

The heavy police presence dissipated hours later, with law enforcement officials saying that it was a standard search of the property.

On Friday morning it was revealed that a note had been found but its content was not disclosed. Divers have also been searching the river beside which Mr Card’s SUV was found and at one point a lettuce farm was cleared after reports of a gunshot.

Mr Card is wanted on suspicion of murdering 18 victims and wounding 13 others in mass shootings across two locations on Wednesday night.

The gunman first targeted the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and then the Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston before going on the run.

Several of the victims have now been named by family members, with a teenage boy among the dead.

Sheila Flynn and Andrea Blanco reporting from Lewiston.