Lewiston Maine shooting LIVE: Robert Card mystery note found as manhunt targets lettuce farm
Search expanded to include Androscoggin River as officials reveal note was found during investigation
Divers join search for Maine shooting suspect Robert Card
The manhunt to catch Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card is now approaching the 48-hour mark after a dramatic raid on his home in Bowdoin ended with no arrest and no sign of the US Army Reservist.
On Thursday night, Maine police and FBI agents descended on his home and were heard shouting “FBI! Open the door!”
The heavy police presence dissipated hours later, with law enforcement officials saying that it was a standard search of the property.
On Friday morning it was revealed that a note had been found but its content was not disclosed. Divers have also been searching the river beside which Mr Card’s SUV was found and at one point a lettuce farm was cleared after reports of a gunshot.
Mr Card is wanted on suspicion of murdering 18 victims and wounding 13 others in mass shootings across two locations on Wednesday night.
The gunman first targeted the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and then the Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston before going on the run.
Several of the victims have now been named by family members, with a teenage boy among the dead.
Sheila Flynn and Andrea Blanco reporting from Lewiston.
On the ground: A deserted Lewiston creeps along in shock as shooter manhunt continues
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco and Sheila Flynn report from Lewiston, Maine, now at the centre of a manhunt following Wednesday’s mass shooting tragedy.
A deserted Lewiston creeps along in shock as shooter manhunt continues
Supermarkets, locksmiths and even New England staple Dunkin Donuts were all shuttered in Lewiston as authorities hunt for the shooter who killed 18 people. Andrea Blanco and Sheila Flynn report from Maine
Patrick Dempsey reacts to ‘senseless’ shooting in his hometown
Patrick Dempsey has shared his devastated reaction to the mass shooting in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine.
The manhunt to catch shooting suspect Robert Card is now in its third day after the gunman opened fire on civilians, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others.
The Grey’s Anatomy star, 57, posted a statement on Instagram on Thursday.
Patrick Dempsey reacts to ‘senseless’ shooting in his Maine hometown
Dempsey also founded a cancer treatment centre in the Maine town
In pictures: Manhunt for mass shooting suspect continues
A news conference will be held at 5pm ET at Lewiston City Hall as authorities continue the manhunt for suspected shooter Robert Card.
Sound of ‘gunshot’ leads to search of lettuce farm
CNN reports that a tip from a worker at a lettuce farm who claimed to have heard a gunshot led to a police search of the area.
The farm is located approximately a mile from the boat launch where suspect Robert Card’s SUV was found.
Upon hearing the noise, the tipster and three other workers at the farm took cover and contacted the police. It is unclear what the source of the noise was.
Helicopters were reported overhead and the area has been cleared.
On the ground in Lewiston, Maine
Andrea Blanco and Sheila Flynn reporting from Lewiston, Maine for The Independent:
Gun shops in Lewiston and surrounding areas were overrun less than 48 hours after a shooter opened fire at a local bowling alley and a bar, killing 18 and injuring more than a dozen.
Trevor Brooks, the veteran co-owner of 3 Cousins Firearms on Lincoln Street, spoke to The Independent against the background noise of the busy shop. Calls began pouring in “almost immediately after it happened,” Brooks said.
“A lot of folks who are current gun owners are looking to either augment their current product they have at home … they’re scared; they’re in fear. They want to protect themselves, their family, their home, and a lot of folks who have been on the fence as gun owners, who have been putting it off for whatever their reasoning, this sort of seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said.
Ten minutes away at J.T. Reid’s Gun Shop, an employee hurriedly answered the phone with: “We’re way too busy right now. Please call another time.” Brooks said a surge in business happened after January 6 and other big events, but this week customers had been expressing “fear and wanting to be prepared and anger.”
‘Why do people do this?’ asks 10-year-old survivor
A 10-year-old girl who was wounded in the mass shooting at a Maine bowling alley has asked a heartbreaking question about the state of America’s gun violence.
Zoey Levesque was attending practice with her youth league at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night when a gunman stormed the building and opened fire.
One of the bullets grazed the little girl as she and her mother Meghan Hutchinson ran for cover and desperately barricaded themselves in a back room.
Speaking to ABC News on Thursday, the 10-year-old was struggling to come to terms with the fact that she is now among a growing list of victims and survivors of mass shootings.
“Why do people do this?” she asked.
Girl, 10, injured in Maine bowling alley shooting asks heartbreaking question
‘Why do people do this?’ asked Zoey Levesque after she found herself among a growing list of victims and survivors of mass shootings
Survivor reveals how he hid down bowling alley lane amid rampage
A man who survived the horror mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, has revealed how he hid down a bowling alley lane in a desperate bid to escape the gunman.
Brandon told The Associated Press that he was at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley on Wednesday night when gunfire suddenly erupted in the family-friendly establishment.
“We were inside, just a normal night of bowling. Out of nowhere he just came in and there was a loud pop,” he said.
At first, Brandon said he mistook the noise for balloons popping before he turned and saw the gunman brandishing a rifle inside the bowling alley.
Fearing for his safety, he said he ran down the lane and slid into the machinery.
Timeline: Maine mass shooting that left 18 dead
Robert Card, 40, is being sought by local and federal law enforcement after at least 18 people were killed and 13 others were wounded in the deadliest mass shooting of the year.
Parts of Maine, like Lewiston and Bowdoin, are under shelter-in-place advisories, as the community is rattled by the tragedy — and waits for Card to be caught. Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous”.
He is believed to be carrying a high-powered assault-style rifle and possibly extra ammunition. Investigators are still on the hunt for Card, as of Thursday afternoon.
Here’s how the tragedy unfolded.
Timeline of the Maine mass shooting that has left 18 people dead
Robert Card is ‘armed and dangerous’ authorities have said
Full story: FBI conduct major search at Maine shooting suspect Robert Card’s home
The FBI conducted a major search at the home of the Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card, as the police manhunt passed the 24 hour mark.
A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson previously told CNN that law enforcement is “not positive Robert Card is in this house,” and that police were “simply doing our due diligence.”
Police have been looking for the 40-year-old US Army reservist in conncection with two separate shootings that took place on Wednesday evening in nearby Lewiston – which left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.
On Thursday afternoon local time multiple police vehicles were seen in the vicinity of Card’s home in nearby Bowdoin, with Maine Police saying they were executing “several search warrants”. News crews at the scene reported hearing law enforcement shouting phrases like “Come out with your hands up”.
However, it was later revealed that these were routine and authorities eventually said they did not think Card was at the scene.
Mike Bedigan reports on the events of Thursday evening.
FBI conduct major search at Maine shooting suspect Robert Card’s home
Police have been looking for the 40-year-old in conncection with two separate shootings that took place on Wednesday