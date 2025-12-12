Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maria Corina Machado used a wig and disguise to sneak through ten military checkpoints in Venezuela during a perilous three-day journey to the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Norway.

The Venezuelan democracy activist and opposition leader was escorted by US Navy F-18s and a private contractor issued by President Donald Trump’s administration during the journey from her hiding spot in Caracas to Oslo, where she was awarded the prize on Wednesday.

Machado, 58, has endured persistent threats to her life since being forced into exile and banned from public office in the aftermath of a controversial presidential election last year that saw socialist leader Nicolas Maduro crowned winner.

But she was determined to make it to Oslo to collect the accolade, awarded to her for her brave efforts to defend freedom and democracy in Venezuela.

open image in gallery Venezuelan opposition leader faced death threats ahead of her appearance ( AFP via Getty Images )

While others chose to flee Venezuela, Machado chose to remain in the country in hiding. Her trip marked her first appearance in public.

Setting out on Monday afternoon, the first leg of the journey took a gruelling ten hours from her secret residence in an unassuming suburb in Caracas to a coastal fishing village, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Machado and her two companions snuck through ten military checkpoints before arriving at the coast by midnight, where they rested for a few hours.

They set out on the second leg of their journey at 5am, using a wooden skiff – a tiny rowing boat used for fishing– to traverse the strong winds and the choppy waters of the Caribbean Sea to arrive at the island of Curaçao.

Before leaving, the group made a call to the US military to fend off the risk of an attack. Recent strikes on what Washington has claimed are “narcoterrorists” have killed at least 87 people in international waters in recent weeks.

“We coordinated that she was going to leave by a specific area so that they would not blow up the boat,” said someone close to the operation.

open image in gallery Machado made it to Oslo on Wednesday evening after a three-day journey ( via REUTERS )

US Navy F-18s flew into the Gulf of Venezuela and were recorded spending around 40 minutes flying in tight circles near the route that led from the coast to the island, according to flight-tracking data.

The Trump administration is said to have been aware of the plan, but the US Navy and Pentagon declined to comment. Officials in the administration denied any alleged military contact.

Machado arrived at the island at 3pm on Tuesday where she was met by a private contractor issued by Trump’s office who specialises in extractions. Machado stayed in a hotel overnight and took an executive jet supplied by a Miami contact of the President. It made a stop in Bangor, Maine, before making the trip to Norway.

Before boarding the plane, Machado recorded a short audio message in which she thanked “so many people…[who] risked their lives” to help her escape Venezuela.

open image in gallery Machado’s daughter, Ana Corina Sosa collected the award on her behalf ( AP )

Her appearance at the ceremony was plagued by speculation and rumours. Even the Nobel Institute admitted it was “in the dark” about her whereabouts, sparking concern for her safety.

A press conference was cancelled after a delay of several hours, and Machado’s daughter Ana Corina Sosa Machado collected the Nobel medal and diploma in her absence.

Tensions between the US and Venezuela have reached a fever pitch after the seizure of an oil tanker on Thursday. America says that the vessel was carrying sanctioned oil. But Maduro’s government has accused the Trump administration of “fabricating” a war for the purposes of extracting oil and resources.