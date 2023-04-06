Madeline Kingsbury missing — live: Mass search planned for Winona mother as friends share suspicions
Kingsbury was last seen in Winona, Minnesota, on 31 March
A mass search is planned for a Minnesota mother-of-two who went missing under suspicious circumstances almost one week ago.
Madeline Kingsbury, 26, vanished in Winona on the morning of 31 March shortly after she dropped her children off at daycare with their father.
The father - who has not been described specifically by police as her husband - said they returned home and he departed for work in her van at around 10am - marking the last time he saw her.
Ms Kingsbury did not show up to her own work or answer calls or texts from family and friends.
Alarm bells were raised when she failed to pick the children up from daycare that afternoon, which police described as “extremely out of character for her”.
Her disappearance has been labeled “involuntary and suspicious” and investigators say there is reason to fear for her safety.
Local law enforcement agencies have organised a mass search for volunteers to join on Friday morning.
Ms Kingsbury’s family is also offering a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
Meanwhile, the mother’s friends have spoken out about suspicious details around the day she vanished.
“The first red flag was is that the van was backed in, because she’s a terrible driver and anybody will tell you that,” a friend of Ms Kingbury who did not wish to be identified told KIMT3 News.
Community rallies around loved ones of Madeline Kingsbury
Friends and family members of missing mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury have opened up about the desperate search to find her.
“She’s the person that everybody likes,” a friend of Ms Kingsbury who asked not to be identified told KIMT3 News.
“There’s nothing about her that you can hate or dislike. I’m honestly shocked by the amount of people she has touched in her life.”
The friend also told the network that it was extremely unusual for Ms Kingsbury not to answer her phone.
“The first red flag was is that the van was backed in, because she’s a terrible driver and anybody will tell you that.”
‘Devoted mother’ Madeline Kingsbury vanishes
Madeline Kingsbury, 26, was last seen on the morning of 31 March in Winona, Minnesota.
Authorities say she and her husband dropped their two children off at daycare at around 8am.
Then, her husband says they returned home before he left for work in her dark blue Chrysler minivan at around 10am.
When he returned home that afternoon, the husband said Ms Kingsbury was nowhere to be found.
The mother had failed to turn up to her work that day and also didn’t go to pick up her children at daycare.
Her disappearance has been labeled “involuntary and suspicious” and investigators say there is reason to fear for her safety as the search nears its second week.
No suspects have been identified and the case is being treated as a missing person with the possibility of foul play.
Ms Kingsbury is described as 5’4” with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Family offers $50,000 reward for information on missing mother’s whereabouts
Massive search for Madeline Kingsbury underway
A huge multi-agency search is under way to find the missing mother and bring her home safe.
Search teams have been looking near her home and along the highways that the van was seen travelling along for clues as to her whereabouts.
Police said officials have searched on foot, in vehicles, by water and by air.
“No stone is being left unturned and we’re using every tool at our disposal,” the police chief said.
Investigators are asking residents in both Winona County and Fillmore County to check their home security cameras for any signs of Ms Kingsbury’s minivan “driving by or stopping”. Even if there is nothing in the footage, police are urging residents not to delete footage captured from 31 March to 1 April.
Residents and landowners in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township are also asked to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for anything suspicious such as “signs of a disturbance”.
As the police chief said: “Your information might be the final piece that brings Maddie home.”
Ms Kinsgbury’s sister Megan also made an emotional appeal to the public for help, offering a $50,000 reward for information as she said “family is everything to her”.
At the moment, police say they are looking into “all possibilities as to what happened” to the mother-of-two but have not ruled out foul play.
Chief Williams said the case is being investigated as a “missing person but also as foul play based on the totality of evidence”.
Winona Police asks public to report sightings of Madelin’s blue mini van
Winona Police said that there are currently no suspects and no persons of interest.
However they appear to be focusing on the movements of Ms Kingsbury’s minivan – and are asking for the public’s help in tracing its journeys on the day of her disappearance.
Chief Williams confirmed that the vehicle is not missing and that both the van and Ms Kingsbury’s home have been searched.
Winona Police and Madeline Kingsbury’s family held a press conference
Surveillance footage has captured a vehicle matching the description of the van was captured driving from the home along highways and through Winona County and Fillmore County before heading back to the house.
After the vehicle returned home, it is not believed to have gone anywhere else.
During Thursday’s press release, police refused to say who was driving the van.
“That is not information we can share at this time,” they said.
The police chief said that there is “nothing to indicate that she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle”.
The two children are safe and there does not appear to be any threat to the public, police said.
Madelin Kingsbury’s last known movements
Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their two children – aged two and five – off at daycare at around 8am, Winona Police said.
At around 8.15am, the mother-of-two returned to her home.
Her whereabouts after this time remain a mystery.
She failed to show up for work – something that police said was “very unlike her” – and her cellphone, wallet, ID and the jacket she was wearing that morning were all found inside the home.
The father of her children told investigators that he left Ms Kingsbury’s home at around 10am that morning, driving off in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
Madeline Kingsbury’s family have offered a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts
He said that he returned later that day and found Ms Kingsbury wasn’t home.
Friends and family members tried to contact the 26-year-old that day but couldn’t get hold of her.
Again, police said this was unusual behaviour for her.
“Based on all this we believe Madeline’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we’re all concerned for her safety,” said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.
Mass search for Madeline search underway
The Winona Police Department has asked residents of the area to sign up for an organised mass search for Madeline on Friday.
Family of missing Madeline Kingsbury offer $50k reward after ‘dedicated mother’ vanishes before school pickup
The sister of a Minnesota woman who went missing last week under “suspicious” circumstances has appealed for help from members of the public.
Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old mother of two children, was last seen on 31 March.
According to the police, Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children returned to their home in Winona after dropping off the kids at daycare on Friday.
The Independent’s Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has more:
Desperate search for mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury continues
Madeline Kingsbury’s loved ones are combing through the area where she was last seen hoping to find clues of her whereabouts.
“We need hundreds of people to cover this ground. It takes like 100 people in one field just to do I think what they call American Arms and if you send two people out there it’s just not enough,” a friend of Madeline who did not wish to be named told KIMT3 News.
The Winona Police Department has requested assistance from neighbouring authorities in Wilson Township and Hillsdale Township.
“It’s just draining for me and the family and some of the friends here. They’re just over the questions, you know? ‘What was happening, what was she doing?’ It’s just not going to help find her.”
Daycare drop-off, a blue van and missing mother-of-two: What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen for a week.
Now, investigators are honing in on the last known travels of her minivan.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
What we know about missing mother Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen for a week. Now, investigators are honing in on the last known travels of her minivan, reports Rachel Sharp
Maps show areas of priority in search for Madeline Kingsbury
The Winona Police Department has requested assistance from neighbouring authorities in the search for missing mother-of-two Madeline Kinsley, 26.
The department has also asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious” that may help find Madeline.
A map of priority areas was shared by the law enforcement agency on Wednesday
