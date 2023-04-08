Madeline Kingsbury missing — live: Hundreds join mass search for Winona mother as family ‘harassed’
Kingsbury was last seen in Winona, Minnesota, on 31 March
Hundreds of people have joined a mass search for Madeline Kingsbury, the Minnesota mother-of-two who went missing under suspicious circumstances one week ago.
Ms Kingsbury, 26, vanished in Winona on 31 March shortly after she dropped her children off at daycare with their father.
The father, who has not been described specifically by police as her husband, said they returned home and he departed for work in her van at around 10am — marking the last time he saw her.
Alarm bells were raised when Ms Kingsbury failed to pick the children up from daycare that afternoon, which police described as “extremely out of character for her”.
Her disappearance has been labeled “involuntary and suspicious”.
Local law enforcement agencies organised a mass search for Friday morning — with a sign-up sheet showing nearly 1,000 volunteer slots filled.
It comes as the official Facebook page for the case put out a stern warning against harassing members of Ms Kingsbury’s family, who have offered a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
Family release photos of Madeline Kingsbury’s tattoos
Madeline Kingsbury’s family have released several photos of her distinct tattoos in hopes that they could help locate the mother who has now been missing for a week.
The photos were included in a post on the “Find Madeline Kingsbury” Facebook page which sought to debunk false speculation on the case.
Madeline Kingsbury’s sister pleads for her safe return
Ms Kingsbury’s elder sister, Megan, addressing the media on Wednesday, offered a $50,000 reward for information on the missing woman’s whereabouts.
“To be honest I don’t know everything,” she said about the current investigation into her sister’s disappearance.
“Madeline is many things. She’s a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, granddaughter, niece. It’s a long list.
“Madeline is a hard-working and dedicated mother. Family is everything to her and she’s grown into an impressive and beautiful young woman.
“Please help us find Madeline. The children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt, our best friend back. We just want to find her, so, thank you.”
Daycare drop-off, a blue van and missing mother-of-two — what we know so far
Last Friday morning, Madeline Kingsbury dropped her two young children off at their daycare in Minnesota.
She was never seen or heard from again.
Now, one week on, a desperate search is underway to find the missing 26-year-old “Maddi” whose disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and “suspicious”.
Rachel Sharp outlines what we know so far about Madeline’s disappearance.
What we know about missing mother Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen for a week. Now, investigators are honing in on the last known travels of her minivan, reports Rachel Sharp
Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of today’s search
What do we know about Madeline’s last movements?
Winona police have offered scant details about the day of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance.
What we do know is that Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their two children – aged two and five – off at daycare at around 8am on 31 March.
At around 8.15am, the mother-of-two returned to her home.
Her whereabouts after this time remain a mystery.
She failed to show up for work – something that police said was “very unlike her” – and her cellphone, wallet, ID and the jacket she was wearing that morning were all found inside the home.
The father of her children told investigators that he left Ms Kingsbury’s home at around 10am that morning, driving off in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
He said that he returned later that day and found Ms Kingsbury wasn’t home.
Friends and family members tried to contact the 26-year-old that day but couldn’t get hold of her.
Again, police said this was unusual behaviour for her.
“Based on all this we believe Madeline’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we’re all concerned for her safety,” said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.
Maps show areas of priority in search for Madeline Kingsbury
The Winona Police Department has requested assistance from neighbouring authorities in the search for missing mother-of-two Madeline Kinsley, 26.
The department has also asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious” that may help find Madeline.
A map of priority areas was shared by the law enforcement agency on Wednesday.
Almost 2,000 turn out for search, second planned for Saturday
Nearly 2,000 people came out to assist in the search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday and now authorities are organising another mass search for Maddi for Saturday, ABC 6 reports.
“First and foremost—Thank you to all the volunteers, fire departments and first responders who aided in the search today. There was a large amount of area searched and we had over 1,860 volunteers in the two search areas.“
Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management Coordinator
If you are willing to volunteer, registration will be from 9am – 11am at either:
- Winona County -Goodview Fire Department, 4135 5th St, Winona MN
- Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane, Rushford MN.
Volunteers will be assigned and bussed to the search areas.
Megan Kingsbury asks public to spread the word about missing sister
Megan Kingsbury posted a TikTok on Wednesday with updates about the search for her missing sister Madeline.
Megan said she, relatives and family friends have been driving through Winona County, where Madeline lived, and Fillmore County.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office previously requested assistance from residents in Winona and nearby townships to search their property.
No persons of interest in Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Winona police have said that there are currently no suspects and no persons of interest in the case.
However, they appear to be focusing on the movements of Ms Kingsbury’s minivan – and are asking for the public’s help in tracing its journeys on the day of her disappearance.
Chief Tom Williams confirmed that the vehicle is not missing and that both the van and Ms Kingsbury’s home have been searched.
Surveillance footage has captured a vehicle matching the description of the van was captured driving from the home along highways and through Winona County and Fillmore County before heading back to the house.
After the vehicle returned home, it is not believed to have gone anywhere else.
During Thursday’s press release, police refused to say who was driving the van.
“That is not information we can share at this time,” they said.
The police chief said that there is “nothing to indicate that she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle”.
The two children are safe and there does not appear to be any threat to the public, police said.
