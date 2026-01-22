Maine's governor demands data on immigration arrests as fear spreads amid enforcement surge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maine's Democratic governor challenged federal immigration officials Thursday to provide arrest warrants, real-time arrest numbers and basic information about who is being detained in a sweeping enforcement operation in her state, saying residents have been left largely in the dark as fear spreads through immigrant communities.

“If they have warrants, show the warrants. In America, we don’t believe in secret arrests or secret police," Gov. Janet Mills said at a news conference, adding state officials do not know where detainees are being held.

Mills said that President Donald Trump’s office has not returned her phone calls regarding the operation launched this week. Federal officials have said about 50 arrests were made the first day and that roughly 1,400 people are targets of the crackdown in the mostly rural state of 1.4 million residents, 4 percent of whom are foreign-born and fewer here illegally.

State says it lacks basic information

The operation in Maine comes as confrontations continue between demonstrators in Minnesota with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents. ICE is under scrutiny in that state following an agent’s fatal shooting of Renee Good.

The enforcement activity has sparked anxiety in Maine’s largest cities, including Portland and Lewiston, which are home to sizable immigrant and refugee populations, particularly from African nations. Community leaders say some families are staying indoors, avoiding work and keeping children home from school out of fear of arrest.

Mills said the lack of information has made it difficult for state officials to assess the scope or justification for the operation.

“I’d be curious to know more about their so-called target,” she said. “Why Maine? Why now? What were the orders that came from above? Who’s giving the orders? We’ve reached out, we’ve asked questions. We have no answers.”

Mills said she would be “shocked” if federal agents could substantiate claims that such a large number of people in Maine have criminal charges against them.

“Mostly we’re hearing reports of people who have not been engaged in criminal activity,” she said. “If someone has evidence of criminal activity, we want to hear about it.”

Mills said school districts have gone “on alert,” particularly in Portland and Lewiston, and that some students have not been attending classes. She also said businesses that rely heavily on immigrant labor have reported disruptions.

“People are being torn from their families and from young children, people who are part of the workforce here in Maine — the workforce we desperately need and desperately value,” Mills said.

Schools, businesses feel ripple effects

The enforcement surge has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats in Maine, who say the operation is unnecessarily disruptive in a state with a relatively small undocumented population.

Portland Public Schools said earlier this week that two schools briefly went into a “lockout” to prevent anyone from entering during the school day amid concerns about nearby enforcement activity, though officials said no threat was ultimately found and the lockouts were lifted within minutes.

Mills emphasized that people are legally allowed to record law enforcement activity in public, as long as they do not interfere with officers.

Federal officials defend operation

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for updated arrest numbers, warrant information or details about where detainees are being held.

DHS previously said the operation targets what it described as “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” citing arrests involving convictions for aggravated assault, false imprisonment and child endangerment.

Maine’s top federal prosecutor has urged any demonstrations to remain peaceful and warned that people who interfere with federal agents could face prosecution. Mills said the state respects the law but questions the need for what she described as a heavy-handed approach.

Residents gather to call for due p rocess

A small group of demonstrators gathered Thursday afternoon outside an ICE field office in Scarborough. College student Ava Gleason of Scarborough said she joined the protest to signal opposition to what she described as fear spreading through the community.

“Maine is one of those places where you look out for your neighbors,” Gleason said. “We’re a community, and to see people come in and rip that apart is terrifying.”

In downtown Portland, resident Dave Cowie held a cardboard sign reading “Due Process” in red and blue. He said he was concerned about the scope of immigration enforcement and raised questions about whether new recruits were getting enough training.

“People are being snatched off the street, taken to undisclosed locations,” Cowie said. “We’re being told we have to prove our citizenship — not everyone walks around with a passport in their pocket.”

Cowie cited a recently disclosed internal ICE memo o btained by The Associated Press that authorizes agents, under certain circumstances, to forcibly enter homes without a judge’s warrant, relying instead on administrative warrants.

“These agents are not well trained for crowd control, and they believe they have rights they do not,” Cowie said. “It flies in the face of the Constitution.”

__

Willingham reported from Boston.