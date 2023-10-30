Lewiston Maine shooting LIVE: Victims mourned at vigil after shooter Robert Card found dead
The news was confirmed by Maine governor Janet Mills at a press conference late on Friday night
Maine Governor confirms Lewiston shooting suspect found dead
Days after Robert Card, the suspected gunman in the Maine mass shooting in which 18 people were murdered and 13 others were injured was found dead, Maine begins to heal; now that shelter-in-place orders have been lifted, community members are gathering for vigils and placing signs and dedications around Lewiston in honour of those lost in the tragedy.
Card is believed to have taken his own life after being the subject of a dayslong manhunt after the shocking violence in the city of Lewiston, Maine, and his death was confirmed by law enforcement sources.
The victims, who were officially identified by authorities, ranged in age from 14 to 76 years old.
On Friday morning it was revealed that a note had been found but its content was not disclosed.
Divers had also been searching the river beside which Mr Card’s SUV was found and at one point a lettuce farm was cleared after reports of a gunshot.
A shelter-in-place order was lifted allowing residents of Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin to leave home for the first time since Wednesday night.
“Americans should not have to live like this,” President Biden said in a statement on Saturday, urging Congress to act to “end this gun violence epidemic.”
Sheila Flynn and Andrea Blanco reporting from Lewiston.
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis gives contradictory response to the mass shooting
When asked on “Meet the Press” about if anything could have prevented the tragedy, the Florida governor appeared to offer two conflicting views on the subject, arguing that the government should have more power to institutionalise Americans who are deemed to be a threat to themselves and/or others, while simultaneously making the assertion that red flag laws, designed to prevent such individuals from owning firearms, would be a step too far.
Presumably, Mr DeSantis does not believe that those Americans committed to mental health facilities through the power of state or federal governments should have access to firearms while they are in treatment.
“I would be more aggressive with some of those fringe people who are clearly demonstrating signs that they are a major danger to society,” he vowed.
John Bowden has the full story...
Ron DeSantis spins contradictory gun views after Maine shooting
Governor’s response to Maine shooting reveals contradictory views
Maine Sen Susan Collins’ statement after the shooting
Lewiston begins to heal, days after gunman found dead
The parking lot was full Saturday morning at Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery in Lewiston after “a very quiet couple of days out here,” manager Brittany Peterson said. “There was no movement; the only movements that you heard were police sirens and helicopters.”
Local authorities announced counselling services at different locations on Saturday for people directly impacted by the shootings and for members of the wider community. Residents swarmed supermarkets and other stores, which had been completely shuttered since the shelter-in-place order was implemented on Wednesday as a manhunt began.
Could the shootings have been prevented?
The warning signs appear to have been there with Card – with his threats against a National Guard base and serious mental health concerns.
Now, questions are being asked as to whether the mass shooting could have been prevented if steps had been taken to prevent him from having access to firearms.
Maine has very lax gun laws and people don’t need a permit or a background check to buy or conceal carry a gun. Possession of semiautomatic weapons is also legal in the state. The state also does not have a red flag law in place – a law used to prevent individuals from purchasing or possessing guns if they are feared to be a danger to themselves or others.
However, it does have a yellow flag law that enables family members to contact law enforcement and seek a temporary order restricting a relative from accessing firearms if they appear to be suffering a mental health crisis.
Under the law, the individual must first be taken into police custody for a medical evaluation – something that did happen to Card in the summer.
Read the full story...
Warning signs and mystery motive: Key questions around the Maine shooting
Almost 48 hours on from a mass shooting left 18 dead in Maine, many questions still remain. The suspect has been found deceased but the motive is still unknown, and whether the massacre could have been prevented is now the focus of debate. Rachel Sharp reports
ICYMI: What happened to Robert Card?
Maine’s Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck confirmed on Friday evening that the body of Robert Card had been found in an area of woodland, some eight miles from the scene of the shootings.
The US Army reserve is believed to have taken his own life in an area near a recycling facility where he had been recently fired from, CNN reported.
Maine Department of Public Safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck said the body had been found at 7.45pm ET, and that he had called the gunman’s family – as well as victims’ families – prior to the press conference.
“They lost a loved one in this scenario, and there were many of that family that was very cooperative with us throughout. So they deserved that phone call,” he said.
Prior to this, Card had not been seen since he allegedly opened fire at the bar in Lewiston on Wednesday night.
Investigators traced his vehicle to a boat landing in Lisbon – around eight miles from the crime scene – just hours later.
Heartbreaking final text to Maine mass shooting victim who died trying to take down Card, revealed
Thomas “Tommy” Conrad had been planning on doing a pumpkin carving at the bowling alley for the kids in the Lewiston community before a gunman opened fire in a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 18 people.
Now, mourners are leaving Jack-o-lanterns outside Just-In-Time Recreation as a tribute for the 34-year-old manager, who was killed in the attack while trying to take down the shooter.
As news of the massacre broke, Alex McMahan, who co-owns a chain of dispensaries in the area, texted his longtime customer and buddy Conrad: “Are you okay, brother?”
“And he obviously didn’t text back,” Mr McMahan told The Independent.
A GoFundMe created for Conrad’s family describes him as a man who was “devoted to his job, his game and his young daughter, Caroline.”
“He died a hero,” the campaign stated. “He put his life in harm’s way to charge the gunman and save the children who were there.”
Read the full story...
Friend shares heartbreaking final text to ‘hero’ Maine shooting victim
Tommy Conrad, 34, worked as a manager at the bowling alley where the first shooting took place
Victims of the shootings are remembered as vigil begins
A second vigil will be held at 6pm on Sunday
Sunday’s vigil well be held from 6-8pm at the Franco Center in Lewiston to mourn the 18 lives lost in the mass shooting.
Last night, a candlelight vigil was held at Worumbo in Lisbon.
Scenes from Lewiston as the city heals
Unanswered questions in the wake of the mass shooting
As the multi-day manhunt came to an end, many questions still swirled about.
What was the motive?
What was in the mysterious note?
Could the tragedy have been prevented?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp investigates...
Warning signs and mystery motive: Key questions around the Maine shooting
Almost 48 hours on from a mass shooting left 18 dead in Maine, many questions still remain. The suspect has been found deceased but the motive is still unknown, and whether the massacre could have been prevented is now the focus of debate. Rachel Sharp reports