Robert Card, the suspected gunman in the Maine mass shooting in which 18 people were murdered has been found dead in an area of woodland, near to the scenes of the brutal attacks.

Card was the subject of a dayslong manhunt after the shocking violence in the city of Lewiston, Maine, and his death was confirmed by law enforcement sources.

Card is believed to have taken his own life.

At a news conference held at 10pm local time, Maine governor Janet Mills confirmed that Card’s body had been found and said she had informed president Joe Biden of the news.

On Friday morning it was revealed that a note had been found but its content was not disclosed. Divers have also been searching the river beside which Mr Card’s SUV was found and at one point a lettuce farm was cleared after reports of a gunshot.

There was also a dramatic raid on his home in Bowdoin that ended with no arrest and no sign of the US Army Reservist.

Mr Card was sought on suspicion of murdering 18 victims and wounding 13 others in mass shootings across two locations on Wednesday night.

All 18 of the victims were officially been named by authorities and a moment’s silence was held at a press conference on Friday evening. They ranged in age from 14 to 76 years old.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted allowing residents of Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin to leave home for the first time since Wednesday night.

Sheila Flynn and Andrea Blanco reporting from Lewiston.