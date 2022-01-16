Malik Faisal Akram named as British citizen shot dead after taking hostages in Texas

A man shot dead after taking hostages at a US synagogue has been identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram.

The 44-year-old, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed in a stand-off with police and SWAT teams lasting at least 10 hours.

The incident at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, saw police first called on Saturday at 11am local time. He was killed at around 9pm.

All four hostages had been released without physical harm.

During the incident, the man could be heard ranting on a livestream in what was reported to have sounded like a British accent.

Today, the Foreign Office confirmed the man was British, and he Metropolitan Police said counter-terror officers were in contact with US authorities and the FBI.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss tweeted: “My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-semitism.

“We stand with US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those who spread hate.”

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said they believed the man was “singularly focused on one issue and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community”, adding they will continue to “work to find motive”.

Speaking to reporters to confirm that the hostage-taker had died, Mr DeSarno said there would be “an independent investigation of the shooting incident”.

The hostage-taker is said to have demanded the release of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui.

In 2010, she was convicted and sentenced in the US to 86 years in prison after being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier for trying to kill an American army captain.

The FBI and US Justice Department have accused Siddiqui – who is currently imprisoned in a prison in Fort Worth, Texas – of being an “al-Qaeda operative and facilitator”.

The hostage-taker’s brother Gulbar said that the family is “absolutely devastated” that he was killed by police.

He added: “We would like to say that we as a family do not condone any of his actions and would like to sincerely apologize wholeheartedly to all the victims involved in the unfortunate incident.”

In the Facebook post, Gulbar said: “Although my brother was suffering from mental health issues we were confident that he would not harm the hostages.

“... Later a firefight has taken place and he was shot and killed ... There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender.”

He added: “We would also like to add that any attack on any human being be it a Jew, Christian or Muslim etc is wrong and should always be condemned.

“It is absolutely inexcusable for a Muslim to attack a Jew or for any Jew to attack a Muslim, Christian, Hindu vice versa etc etc”.

The hostage-taker – who also went by his middle name Faisal – was heard by a number of people refer to Siddiqui as his “sister” on the livestream, but her real brother is said not to have been involved in the synagogue incident.

John Floyd, board chairman for the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and lawyer for Siddiqui’s brother, said his client was not the person responsible for the “heinous” crime.

Mr Floyd condemned what had happened as “wicked”, and said the person involved “has nothing to do with Dr Aafia, her family, or the global campaign to get justice for Dr Aafia”.

Additional reporting by PA