Malikah Shabazz, one of the daughters of Malcolm X, has been found dead at her home in New York.

Police said Shabazz, who was 56, was found at around 4.30pm unresponsive in her home in Brooklyn, and later declared dead.

Two officials told NBC News that the city’s medical examiner responded to the scene, and that the death did not appear to be suspicious.

It comes around 57 years after Malcolm X’s killing and at a time when two of those convicted over the civil rights leader’s death are expected to be exonerated.

Shabazz was one of Malcolm X and his wife Betty Shabazz’s six children.

Malcolm X was assassinated at a New York City ballroom in front of his family at the age of 39 in 1965. His wife died in 1997 at the age of 63 after suffering severe burns in a fire that was started by her 12-year-old grandson. The grandson was later sentenced to juvenile detention.

Shabazz herself had run-ins with law enforcement for years on charges including larceny, forgery and identity theft.

