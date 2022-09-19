Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An American Navy veteran held captive in Afghanistan for nearly three years has been released in a prisoner swap with the Taliban, according to reports.

Mark Frerichs, of Illinois, was kidnapped in January 2020 while doing contract construction work in Afghanistan, less than a month before the US brokered a peace deal with the Taliban.

Early Monday morning, CNN reported President Joe Biden had informed Mr Frerich’s family that he was released and is being transported out of the country via aircraft.

Mr Biden delivered the news via phone to Mr Frerich’s sister, Charlene Cakora, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Mr Frerich was believed to have been held captive by the Haqqani network, a faction of the Taliban.

His release was part of a prisoner exchange, according to a spokesperson for the Taliban’s government.

More follows…