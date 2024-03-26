✕ Close Boat tracker captures moment container ship crashes into Baltimore bridge

A large section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed into the water after it was struck by a large container ship.

Videos posted to social media showed multiple portions of the 1.6 mile-long bridge coming down into the Patapsco River along with a number of cars that were crossing at the time.

Emergency services believe seven people are in the river and rescue efforts are underway.

Baltimore Police say they have been notified of the bridge’s partial collapse and that a number of people are believed to be in the water.

The 47-year-old bridge has now been closed to traffic, the Maryland Transportation Authority said on X in a statement, citing an “incident”.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” it said.

Baltimore’s mayor wrote on X: “I’m aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with [Fire] Chief Wallace, @GovWesMoore@JohnnyOJr, and @AACoExec. Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway.”