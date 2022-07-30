Illinois ticketholder wins Mega Millions jackpot of $1.28 billion

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The winning Mega Millions ticket for the $1.28bn jackpot has been sold in Illinois, but the winner is still unknown.

“There is one jackpot-winning ticket, which was sold in Illinois,” Ohio Lottery Commission spokesperson Marie Kilbane told The Washington Post.

The jackpot on the Mega Millions site now stands at $20m.

It’s the third time in two decades that the jackpot surpassed a billion dollars. According to Mega Millions, the lumpsum winning payout for the jackpot on Friday is estimated to be $747.2m.

The numbers on the winning ticket were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 as well as a Mega Ball of 14. The interest was so high that the Mega Millions website became impossible to access because of the “high volume of traffic” following the drawing at 11pm on Friday.

The jackpot came close to record levels after 29 drawings in a row without a winner with a ticket with all six winning numbers.

The last winning ticket was sold in Tennessee when the jackpot was $20m on 15 April.

According to the California Lottery, a ticketholder in the state won $2.9m on Tuesday for matching five numbers, but they didn’t get the Mega number. The jackpot at that time was $830m.

The record jackpot won in the history of the Mega Millions lottery was in October 2018 when $1.537bn was won by a ticketholder in South Carolina.

The lumpsum payout at that time was $878m, according to CBS News. The winner has remained anonymous.

The jackpot also passed the billion mark last year when four members of a lottery club in suburban Detroit, Michigan won $1.05bn. They also stayed anonymous.

Previous winners have purchased homes, settled debts, and helped the areas where they lived. But others have been destroyed by their winnings as the newfound wealth has led to anxiety and fear, as reported by The Post.

The Mega Millions lottery is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah don’t participate.

Your chance of winning Mega Millions is around one on 303 million – you’re 70 times more likely to be killed by a shark and 216 times more likely to be struck by lightning this year, according to The Post.

Harvard statistics lecturer Mark Glickman told the paper that the chance that someone will win goes up as more people buy tickets.

“Once the pot gets up to this range, there are enough people playing that odds are someone is going to pick the right number”, he said.