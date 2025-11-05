Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wife of a mayor who was assassinated during Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico is assuming her husband's job after his brazen murder.

Grecia Quiroz will replace her husband, Carlos Manzo, as mayor of Uruapan, following several days of protests demanding justice for the crime.

The swearing-in will take place Wednesday afternoon at the state's congress, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday at her daily morning press conference.

A hooded gunman shot and killed Manzo, 40, Saturday night as he attended a candlelight festival in an attack that sparked national outrage, in part because of his outspoken criticism of the federal government for not doing more to fight organized crime.

Moments before the shooting, Manzo had given a speech in the city of 350,000 and carried around his young son in his arms, dressed as a skeleton.

open image in gallery A hat worn by late Mayor Carlos Manzo Rodriguez, who was shot during the Day of the dead celebrations, sits on his horse at his funeral in Uruapan, Michoacan state, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 ( AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo )

"They took the father of my children from me, but they were wrong, this isn't over," Quiroz said at a memorial service for Manzo Monday.

She promised to continue Manzo's fight against powerful drug cartels that have become entrenched in the lucrative avocado and lime business. Carlos Bautista, leader of the Independent Hat Movement, to which Manzo belonged, told Reuters that the new mayor will be protected by at least 14 security agents.

"This is something that should never happen again," Bautista said of Manzo's killing, adding that some of Manzo's political allies have also received death threats.

The Michoacan attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the alleged death threats.

There is growing discontent in Michoacan over the violence plaguing the region, where lemon and avocado producers have for years denounced extortion, kidnappings and killings linked to cartel violence. A leader from the local avocado sector, Bernardo Bravo, was killed in October.

Manzo's murder triggered a wave of violence in Michoacan, including from residents demanding justice. In the state capital, Morelia, protesters vandalized government buildings for two days in a row.

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with Manzo's killing and pledged to continue investigating. Sheinbaum said she also met in person with Quiroz and Manzo's brother.

"They are quite right to demand justice and that this investigation be carried out to the end," Sheinbaum said.