Mexican president accuses US of inventing plot to ban his country’s avocados: ‘There is something else behind it’
Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador suggested Joe Biden and his administration had conspired to ban the importation of Mexican avocados in an attempt to boost sales for US farmers.
"The truth is there is always something else behind it, an economic or commercial interest, or a political attitude," Mr Lopez Obrador said. "[The Biden administration] don't want Mexican avocados to get into the United States, right, because it would rule in the United States because of its quality."
The US banned Mexican avocados after an American health inspector in Jalisco was reportedly threatened for blocking their shipment of the fruit.
