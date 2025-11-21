Woman jailed for 20 years over murder of Australian surfer brothers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Mexican woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbery with violence in the case of the 2024 killings of an American and two Australian surfers, authorities said Thursday.

The Baja California State Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that a judge sentenced Ary Gisell Silva Raya on Wednesday in relation to the case of Australian brothers Callum Ryan Robinson and Jake Martin Robinson and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, whose bodies were found in a sparsely populated area about 80km south of Ensenada, Mexico.

The bodies of Australian brothers Jake, 30, and Callum Robinson, 33, and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, from San Diego, California, were dumped down a well in a remote area around four miles from where they were shot in the head.

The three men were on a camping and surfing trip along a stretch of coast, south of the city of Ensenada. They had been posting idyllic photos on social media of waves and isolated beaches before they went missing on 27 April last year.

The prosecutor’s office said that Silva Raya made contact with the three foreigners in the coastal area of Punta San Jose and “instigated her companions to rob them of their belongings.”

She was the romantic partner of one of the men charged in the killings of the American and Australians who had traveled from California to surf in the area.

The surfers were robbed and shot, and their bodies were then dumped in a remote well where investigators eventually found them.

The three men arrested on charges of the killings remain in custody awaiting trial.