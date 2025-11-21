Woman jailed for 20 years over murder of Australian surfer brothers
A Mexican woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery with violence in connection with the 2024 killings of an American and two Australian surfers
A Mexican woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbery with violence in the case of the 2024 killings of an American and two Australian surfers, authorities said Thursday.
The Baja California State Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that a judge sentenced Ary Gisell Silva Raya on Wednesday in relation to the case of Australian brothers Callum Ryan Robinson and Jake Martin Robinson and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, whose bodies were found in a sparsely populated area about 80km south of Ensenada, Mexico.
The bodies of Australian brothers Jake, 30, and Callum Robinson, 33, and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, from San Diego, California, were dumped down a well in a remote area around four miles from where they were shot in the head.
The three men were on a camping and surfing trip along a stretch of coast, south of the city of Ensenada. They had been posting idyllic photos on social media of waves and isolated beaches before they went missing on 27 April last year.
The prosecutor’s office said that Silva Raya made contact with the three foreigners in the coastal area of Punta San Jose and “instigated her companions to rob them of their belongings.”
She was the romantic partner of one of the men charged in the killings of the American and Australians who had traveled from California to surf in the area.
The surfers were robbed and shot, and their bodies were then dumped in a remote well where investigators eventually found them.
The three men arrested on charges of the killings remain in custody awaiting trial.