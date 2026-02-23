Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Mexico latest: Killing of Cartel drug lord El Mencho leads to warnings for stranded US tourists to ‘seek shelter’

Footage shows cars set ablaze in the city of Puerto Vallarta as tourists describe ‘war zone’

People flee Mexico airport during unrest after drug trafficking cartel leader killed

US tourists have been stranded and told to seek shelter in a Mexican beach town after the killing of a notorious cartel leader sparked a wave of violence across the country.

Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” was killed in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday, officials said.

Video footage shared online shows cars set ablaze in Puerto Vallarta, where frightened tourists described a “war zone” as plumes of dark smoke rose into the sky from around the bay. American tourists in the city have told CNN that they have been locked in their hotels awaiting guidance for when it is safe to go outside.

Air Canada, United Airlines, Aeromexico and American Airlines have all suspended flights in the area, while the US State Department has urged American citizens in multiple Mexican states to remain indoors.

Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum stressed that activities in most areas of the country were proceeding as usual on Sunday.

However, schools in various states across the country had protectively canceled classes for Monday, according to local authorities.

Pictured: Soldiers on standby across Mexico amid fears of further violence

Soldiers stand guard in Cointzio, Michoacán
Soldiers stand guard in Cointzio, Michoacán (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Police officers stand guard in downtown Guadalajara
Police officers stand guard in downtown Guadalajara (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Daniel Keane23 February 2026 07:54

Member of El Mencho's cartel says violence was 'revenge' for his killing

A member of Oseguera's Jalisco New Generation Cartel has told Reuters that the blazes and sporadic gunfire in Mexico were carried out in revenge for his killing, and warned of further bloodshed as groups move to take control of his cartel.

The attacks were carried out in revenge for the leader’s death, at first against the government and out of discontent," the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"But later the internal killings are coming, by the groups moving in to take over."

Daniel Keane23 February 2026 07:51

Violence erupts across Mexico after killing of cartel leader

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.

One of Mexico's most notorious drug lords, Nemesio Oseguera, or "El Mencho," was killed in a military raid on Sunday, sparking widespread retaliatory violence.

Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” was killed in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday, officials said.

His corpse arrived in Mexico City on Sunday afternoon in a heavily guarded convoy of National Guard troops.

Daniel Keane23 February 2026 07:39

