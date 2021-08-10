Hundreds of residents ordered to evacuate Miami condo building over structural concerns

Hundreds of residents living in a condo building in Miami were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night after officials deemed the building unstable.

Residents were ordered to leave the building of 5050 NW 7th Street on Monday by the next day at 8am.

Following the evacuation order, residents were seen leaving the building and attempting to load as much of their belongings from the apartment into their vehicles, Local 10 News reports.

Miami building director Asael “Ace” Marrero told NBC Miami that the order was issued because city officials don’t feel the building is safe to live in.

“We obviously don’t feel that it’s safe,” he said. “Structural integrity has been degraded by the contractor proceeding with the repairs that they were not authorised to do.”

More follows ...