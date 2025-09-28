Multiple people were shot at a Mormon church in Michigan, and the shooter is “down,” police said.
The shooting broke out at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, about 65 miles north of Detroit, just after 11 a.m. local time Sunday, Grand Blanc police said.
“There’s has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Rd. There are multiple victims and the shooter is down,” police said.
Authorities said that there was no ongoing threat to the public, but that the church was “actively on fire” following the shooting.
They urged people to stay away from the area.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...
