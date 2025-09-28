Multiple people are shot at Michigan Mormon church that is on fire after active shooter, cops say: Live updates
It was not immediately clear how many people were shot
Multiple people were shot at a Mormon church in Michigan, and the shooter is “down,” police said.
The shooting broke out at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, about 50 miles north of Detroit, just after 11 a.m. local time Sunday, Grand Blanc police said.
“There’s has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Rd. There are multiple victims and the shooter is down,” police said.
Authorities said that there was no ongoing threat to the public, but that the church was “actively on fire.”
It was not immediately clear how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries.
Police urged people to stay away from the area.
A reunification center was set up near the church, which is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc, a community of about 8,000 people just outside Flint.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...
Attorney General Pam Bondi reacts to shooting in Grand Blanc, Michigan
Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X that she is receiving briefings on the shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan.
“I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan,” Bondi wrote, adding the FBI and ATF will be on the scene to help local authorities.n
“Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy,” she added.
Children among those wounded in LDS church shooting, source says
Children were among those injured in the shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a source told CNN.
Victims were being taken from the church to a nearby hospital, the source added.
